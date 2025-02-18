Delaware Theatre Company Announces Management Changes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Delaware Theatre Company has announced that Matt Silva, Executive & Artistic Director, has elected to resign, effective March 6, 2025, to pursue an opportunity outside of the arts as Director of Campaign Management in the Institutional Advancement Department of Nemours Children's Hospital.

Mr. Silva's artistic responsibilities will be assumed by Mimi Warnick, DTC's current Associate Artistic Director, and his operations responsibilities by Timothy McLaughlin, who will serve as Interim Managing Director until a permanent business operations leader is named.

Ms. Warnick, who will be promoted to Artistic Director concurrent with Mr. Silva's departure, brings a wealth of theatrical experience to her expanded role. She has served in a wide variety of producing, directing, and administrative capacities on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and throughout the mid-Atlantic region. She holds a BFA in directing from Emerson College. “DTC has a very bright future, and I look forward to executing on the vision created by Matt, myself, and the entire DTC Team. Together we will lead DTC into this new era of artistic excellence,” said Ms. Warnick.

Mr. McLaughlin is a seasoned business executive with deep experience guiding organizations through leadership transitions. He will ensure continuity of business operations and facilitate a smooth transfer of responsibilities to a new permanent managing director. Said Mr. McLaughlin, “I welcome the opportunity to provide interim support to DTC, a valued community resource and an organization I have long admired. I look forward to assisting the staff and board with a successful transition.”

“I'm so proud of the work that we've done to place DTC on a wonderful future path,” said Mr. Silva. “This includes the renovated theatre, exciting new programming partnerships, and an outstanding team of professionals who will continue DTC's tradition of being a space for exceptional theater for all,” he noted. “Although I am stepping away from my role, I remain deeply committed to DTC and the arts in Wilmington and am grateful for the support of the community during my tenure.”

“Matt has been an outstanding and innovative leader for DTC, and we appreciate the many accomplishments of the theatre under his direction,” said Lourdes Puig, Board Chair. “Matt has positioned DTC well for continued growth and success into the future.”

DTC will announce its lineup of shows for the 2025-26 season in late February and will launch a regional search for a Managing Director in the near future.

The mission of Delaware Theatre Company is to create theatre of the highest professional quality in Delaware and thereby enrich the vitality of the area through artistic programming, education, and community service.

Comments