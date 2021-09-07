Delaware Theatre Company Announces 2021/22 Season

Delaware Theatre Company announces single tickets on sale for its 2021/22 Season. DTC will be returning to live performances inside the theatre on October 6 for a full, five-show season, including large-cast musicals and beloved plays.

"This is going to be a very special season," said Bud Martin, DTC's executive and artistic director. "After the challenges of the past year and a half, we can't wait to get back on stage-we're offering our audiences a dynamic season with something for everyone, from sports enthusiasts and rock 'n' rollers to comedy fans and gamers." DTC has upgraded its HVAC system to ensure cleaner air, and put policies in place to keep everyone safe and healthy. "We will require all patrons attending our first production-Tommy & Me-to show proof of vaccination before entering the theatre or a negative COVID test within 72 hours before showtime," added Matt Silva, DTC's managing director. "Also, following CDC guidelines, we're requiring everyone inside the building to properly wear masks at all times."

All performances will be held at Delaware Theatre Company, located at 200 Water Street in Wilmington, DE. To purchase tickets, call DTC's box office at 302-594-1100 or visit delawaretheatre.org.