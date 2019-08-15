BWW Previews: DE THEATRE CO SEASON at Delaware Theatre Company

THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES September 11 29

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's most beloved Sherlock Holmes story gets a makeover in an exhilarating collision of slapstick, absurdity, and silliness. Zany and fast-paced, The Hound of the Baskervilles offers farcical surprises and brilliant theatrical invention performed by a trio of endearing clowns and klutzes. Adapted by Steven Canny and John Nicholson for three actors, this barkingly hilarious spoof leaves audiences dying from laughter.

ONE NOVEMBER YANKEE October 23 - November 10

Hollywood stars come to Wilmington! Starring L.A. Law's Harry Hamlin and Hart to Hart's Stephanie Powers, One November Yankee will send audiences soaring to great heights. One plane, two actors, and three intricately interwoven stories. Joshua Ravetch's new play explores human connection brought on by tragedy in the aftermath of a plane crash that ripples across the lives of our characters. The Los Angeles Times calls One November Yankee a "haunting and poetic" flight that "unfolds like theatrical origami."

A CHRISTMAS CAROL December 4 - 29

A holiday story and tradition unlike any other returns. Gather your loved ones around the holidays and come see Ebenezer Scrooge at it again in this bold take on a holiday classic. Using nothing more than props, puppets, fresh physicality, and the power of imagination, five actors bring some of Dickens' most beloved characters to life right before your eyes. Don't be left out in the cold for this timeless tale with a fresh twist!

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR February 12 - March 1

From the author of Doubt comes a romantic comedy set in rural Ireland. Anthony and Rosemary are lovelorn farmers who haven't got a clue when it comes to love. These hopeless singletons will need to overcome a bitter land feud, familial rivalries and their own romantic fears to find happiness. Full of dark humor and poetic prose, John Patrick Shanley's tenderhearted portrait reminds us it's never too late to take a chance on love.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET April 5 - May 10

This worldwide smash-hit musical is inspired by the famed recording session that brought together rock 'n' roll icons Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins for the first and only time. In December 1956, these four young musicians gathered at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Million Dollar Quartet brings that legendary night to life with a treasure trove of the greatest standards of the 1950s including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "Great Balls of Fire," "Walk the Line," and "Hound Dog." On this unforgettable night in rock and roll history, don't miss your chance to be a fly on the wall.

Delaware Theatre Co 302.594.1100





