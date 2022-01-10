Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Dayton Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Dayton Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Beiser - LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

A.T. Jones - LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia

Best Direction Of A Musical

Chris Beiser - THE LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Kevin Moore - LOOPED - The Human Race

Best Direction Of A Stream

Kim Toft - BLONDIE - Lebanon Theatre Company

Best Editing Of A Stream

Kate Edington - BLONDIE - Lebanon Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kris Byerly - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Best Musical

THE LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Jeremy Smith - LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia

Best Performer In A Play

Abbie Miller - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Middletown Lyric Theatre

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Michael Cline - BLONDIE - Lebanon Theatre

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dave Gabert - LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Caitlin Griebel - FOOTLOOSE - La Comedia

Best Streaming Play

BLONDIE - Lebanon Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Tori Kocher - LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Rachel A. Smith - BLITHE SPIRIT - 2021

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Jay Fultz - BLONDIE - Lebanon Theatre Company

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Dare 2 Defy