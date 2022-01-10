Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Dayton Awards
THE LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia Dinner Theatre Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Dayton Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Beiser - LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia Dinner Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
A.T. Jones - LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia
Best Direction Of A Musical
Chris Beiser - THE LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia Dinner Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Kevin Moore - LOOPED - The Human Race
Best Direction Of A Stream
Kim Toft - BLONDIE - Lebanon Theatre Company
Best Editing Of A Stream
Kate Edington - BLONDIE - Lebanon Theatre Company
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kris Byerly - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - La Comedia Dinner Theatre
Best Musical
THE LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia Dinner Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Jeremy Smith - LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia
Best Performer In A Play
Abbie Miller - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Middletown Lyric Theatre
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Michael Cline - BLONDIE - Lebanon Theatre
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dave Gabert - LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Caitlin Griebel - FOOTLOOSE - La Comedia
Best Streaming Play
BLONDIE - Lebanon Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Tori Kocher - LITTLE MERMAID - La Comedia
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Rachel A. Smith - BLITHE SPIRIT - 2021
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Jay Fultz - BLONDIE - Lebanon Theatre Company
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
SOMETHING ROTTEN - Dare 2 Defy