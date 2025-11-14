'TWAS: A HOLIDAY MUSICAL to be Presented at Sinclair Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sinclair Theatre will present 'Twas: A Holiday Musical, live on stage for ONE WEEKEND ONLY, December 11-14, in Sinclair's Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, on Sinclair's downtown Dayton campus. Tickets are $10 and are available online. Groups of 20 or more ordering online save all ticketing fees. Every performance will be interpreted by American Sign Language (ASL) shadow performers.

When the family pets are left alone on Christmas Eve, they are visited by the neighborhood animals who teach them that humans celebrate winter holidays in different ways. They learn about Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and La Posada and discover that while humans have different traditions, ultimately all celebrations are about love and togetherness.

"This production is the result of a lovely collaboration between Sinclair's Theatre department and Interpreter Education department," says director Kelsey Celek. "In the same way the play's characters share their traditions and cultures, these departments are sharing their skills and resources. The result will be a true celebration of community, both on stage and off."

The cast consists of Ryan Ford, Ryan Hester, William Finnell, Cormari Pullings, Jhoana Novelo, Adalia Gaynier, Tiffany Higgins, Zella Younce, Lucas Caldwell, and Laura Fuentes and featuring ASL shadow performers Tyrone Newsome, Liza Throne, Calli Diehl, Cheyenne "Chey" Reumann, and Hailey Mount.

Where: Sinclair Community College, Black Box Theatre (Building 2), 444 W. Third St., Dayton.

Photo Credit: Scottie Jackson