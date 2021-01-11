Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards! Dayton Live, Brookville Community Theatre, & More Take Home Wins!
Check out the full list of Dayton winners below!
Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards - which were back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!
The public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Check out the results below!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.
Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions were all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility was for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting ran through December 31.
Check Out The 2020 Dayton Award Winners!
Arts Educator Of The Decade
Krissy Brown Springfield Arts Council
Best Dance Studio Of The Decade
South Dayton School of Dance
Best Ensemble
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Troy Civic Theatre - 2019
Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)
Uno Pizzeria and Grill
Best Theatre Staff
Brookville Community Theatre
Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade
Muse Machine
Costume Design of the Decade
Leslie Monnig - MARY POPPINS - Brookville Community Theatre - 2018
Dancer Of The Decade
Alex Skarmeas - NEWSIES - La Comedia Dinner Theatre - 2019
Director of a Musical of the Decade
James Nelson - MARY POPPINS - Brookville Community Theatre - 2018
Director of a Play of the Decade
Debbi Robbins - DEARLY DEPARTED - Brookville Community Theatre - 2018
Favorite Social Media
Muse Machine
Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade
Caryl D. Philips
Lighting Design of the Decade
Derek Dunavent - CHAPATTI - Troy Civic Theatre - 2018
Original Script Of The Decade
Eric Ulloa - 26 PEBBLES - The Human Race Theatre Company - 2017
Performer Of The Decade
James Nelson - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Brookville Community Theatre - 2020
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
MARY POPPINS - Brookville Community Theatre - 2018
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
RUMORS - Brookville Community Theatre - 2019
Set Design Of The Decade
Matt Robbins - INTO THE WOODS - Brookville Community Theatre - 2015
Sound Design of the Decade
Jennifer Kaufman - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Troy Civic Theatre - 2019
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Brookville Community Theatre
Top Arts Supporting Organization
Dayton Live
Vocalist Of The Decade
Elainah Skaroupka - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Brookville Community Theatre - 2019
Volunteer Of The Decade
Brian Sharp
