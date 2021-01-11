Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards! Dayton Live, Brookville Community Theatre, & More Take Home Wins!

Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards - which were back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!

The public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Check out the results below!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions were all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility was for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting ran through December 31.

Check Out The 2020 Dayton Award Winners!

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Krissy Brown Springfield Arts Council

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

South Dayton School of Dance

Best Ensemble

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Troy Civic Theatre - 2019

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Uno Pizzeria and Grill

Best Theatre Staff

Brookville Community Theatre

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Muse Machine

Costume Design of the Decade

Leslie Monnig - MARY POPPINS - Brookville Community Theatre - 2018

Dancer Of The Decade

Alex Skarmeas - NEWSIES - La Comedia Dinner Theatre - 2019

Director of a Musical of the Decade

James Nelson - MARY POPPINS - Brookville Community Theatre - 2018

Director of a Play of the Decade

Debbi Robbins - DEARLY DEPARTED - Brookville Community Theatre - 2018

Favorite Social Media

Muse Machine

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Caryl D. Philips

Lighting Design of the Decade

Derek Dunavent - CHAPATTI - Troy Civic Theatre - 2018

Original Script Of The Decade

Eric Ulloa - 26 PEBBLES - The Human Race Theatre Company - 2017

Performer Of The Decade

James Nelson - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Brookville Community Theatre - 2020

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MARY POPPINS - Brookville Community Theatre - 2018

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

RUMORS - Brookville Community Theatre - 2019

Set Design Of The Decade

Matt Robbins - INTO THE WOODS - Brookville Community Theatre - 2015

Sound Design of the Decade

Jennifer Kaufman - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Troy Civic Theatre - 2019

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Brookville Community Theatre

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Dayton Live

Vocalist Of The Decade

Elainah Skaroupka - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Brookville Community Theatre - 2019

Volunteer Of The Decade

Brian Sharp

