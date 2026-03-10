HAY FEVER Will Come to The Human Race Theatre Company in April

🎭 NEW! Dayton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dayton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Human Race Theatre Company has announced the cast for this spring’s production of HAY FEVER. HAY FEVER will play in the Loft Theatre in downtown Dayton, April 8-19, 2026.

Too many guests and bad hosts turn a quiet weekend at the Bliss family’s country retreat into delicious, theatrical chaos.

Judith Bliss (Teri Clark Linden), a retired actress, and her husband David Bliss (James Walker), head to the country for a relaxing weekend, joined by their children Simon (Char Adams) and Sorel (Skye Hodgkin). Unbeknownst to each other, every family member also invites an unsuspecting guest for the weekend (Jared Joplin, Kieran Cronin, and Evelyn Vordriede), stretching the limited abilities of dresser-turned-housekeeper Clara (Jennifer Joplin). The Bliss family does not intend to be rude. They’re just too busy performing for themselves. And that sharp witted rudeness elevates to an art form.

“Although Coward’s play premiered over 100 years ago, this razor-sharp comedy feels surprisingly modern,” notes Artistic Director Emily N. Wells. “In the same tone of Dan Levy’s hit series SCHITT’s CREEK, Coward finds humor and edge in the disappearance of courtesy and etiquette.”

Returning to The Human Race to direct, founding artist Robert Hetherington gathers a dynamic creative team with Joseph Tilford, scenic design; Kelsey Gallagher, lighting design; Erin Eva Butcher, costume design; Annabell Mallard, sound design; emily c. porter, sound advisor; Sarah Gomes, props design; Isabella Myers, stage manager, and Phoenix Perry, assistant stage manager.