The Human Race Theatre Company to Present Camp DNA (Developing New Artists)

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The Human Race Theatre Company will present Camp DNA (Developing New Artists), a dynamic three-week, full-day summer theatre experience designed to inspire, educate, and empower high school students passionate about theatre arts. This immersive program will take place July 6–24, 2026, at The Human Race Theatre Company, 126 N. Main Street, 3rd Floor, Dayton, Ohio.

Open to rising 9th–12th grade scholars, Camp DNA offers participants a hands-on opportunity to train alongside professional resident artists and theatre staff, develop real artistic skills, and build creative confidence in a collaborative summer environment.

“We believe in creating an environment where young artists don’t just learn about theatre — they live it,” said Tiffany Countryman, Engagement & Learning Manager for The Human Race Theatre Company. “Camp DNA empowers participants to grow in creativity and confidence while strengthening team-building abilities and critical problem-solving skills through immersive artistic experiences.”

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

Camp DNA participants will:

Train with professional theatre artists and educators

Choose a specialty track, including: Acting Playwriting & Directing Stage Management & Producing Technical Theatre (lighting, sound, backstage fundamentals)

Develop practical skills in performance, production, and storytelling

Collaborate with peers in an inclusive and creative environment

Present a student-led showcase production at the end of the session

The program runs Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM–4:00 PM, offering a full-day arts-education experience rooted in professional practice and creative expression.

REGISTRATION & SCHOLARSHIP INFORMATION

Program Dates: July 6–24, 2026

Open To: Rising 9th–12th grade students

Location: The Human Race Theatre Company, Dayton, OH

Cost: $525 total (equates to $175 per week)

Multi-student discounts are available for families registering more than one participant. In addition, payment plans and a limited number of camp scholarships are offered to help make Camp DNA accessible to every interested student. Scholarship applications are available via an online form, and applicants are encouraged to apply early.

To register or learn more about Camp DNA, visit the official event page:

https://secure.qgiv.com/for/campdna/event/campdna/