The Human Race Theatre Company To Present SEASONAL SHORTS, A NEW HOLIDAY COMEDY FESTIVAL

In a twist on its usual seasonal programming, The Human Race Theatre Company will debut SEASONAL SHORTS, a new festival of six short plays celebrating holiday memories, misadventures, and mayhem, strictly for adults. The production will run December 10–21, 2025, at The Loft Theatre in downtown Dayton.

Told by an ensemble of three actors, SEASONAL SHORTS draws inspiration from the company’s summer “Playwright’s Race,” showcasing original works by regional playwrights. This year’s lineup includes Greeting Card Holiday Movie by Kelsey Celek, Three Turkeys by Aleah Vassell, Three Wise Guys by Robb Willoughby, Black Elephant by Torie Wiggins, Waiting for the Snow by Marley Masterson, and Cookies for Santa by Chris Leyva.

“While there are only six shorts this season, we hope to build on this first year of plays to create an interchangeable festival of holiday shorts,” said Artistic Director Emily N. Wells. “Highlighting the talent that chooses to make this area their home has been a backbone of this organization since its founding.”

Returning to direct, Heather Wilson-Bowlby leads the creative team, which includes Eric Barker (scenic design), Kelsey Gallagher (lighting design), Victoria “Ori” Rancor (costume design), Bailey Olean (sound design), Sarah Gomes (props design), Isabella Myers (stage manager), and Kaitlin Teller (assistant stage manager). The cast features Annie Pesch, Elliot Cromer, and AJ Baldwin.

Performances will take place at The Loft Theatre, located in downtown Dayton. Tickets are available through the Dayton Live box office by phone at 937-228-3630 or online at www.humanracetheatre.org.

To increase accessibility, The Human Race Theatre Company will offer two special ticket initiatives: $20 seats available at any time through the box office and $10 rush seats available sixty minutes before any performance.

The company will also present several special audience events during the run, including Inside Track, a pre-show discussion on Thursday, December 11 at 6:45 p.m.; Parent’s Day Out and While We’re On the Subject, featuring kids’ activities and post-show discussions on Sundays, December 14 and 21; and $10/Sawbuck Sunday on December 14, with discounted tickets available beginning at 6:00 p.m.