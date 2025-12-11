Samara Joy To Join ProMusica For 2026 Soirée Benefit & Concert

🎭 NEW! Dayton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dayton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra will welcome five-time Grammy Award-winning vocalist Samara Joy as the featured artist for its 2026 Soirée Benefit & Concert on Monday, March 23, 2026.

Joy will make her Columbus debut performing alongside the orchestra under the baton of guest conductor Andrew Grams. Tickets will be available to ProMusica subscribers beginning Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m., with public on-sale following on Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m.

“We are excited to welcome Samara Joy as our 2026 Soiree guest artist,” said Janet Chen, ProMusica's CEO. “She joins our incredible roster of acclaimed Soiree guests including Jon Batiste, Leslie Odom, Jr, Rhiannon Giddens, and Sutton Foster and it will be an honor to perform with her for this one-night only event. The Soiree has become a hallmark of ProMusica's season, celebrated for introducing great artists whose unique musical voices pair beautifully with our orchestra. Samara is a star, already making a profound impact in the jazz world, and we're thrilled that her first time in Columbus will be with us.”

Joy rose to prominence after releasing her self-titled debut album in 2021, followed by Linger Awhile, which earned Grammy Awards for Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best New Artist. She later released the EP A Joyful Holiday and her newest album, Portrait, co-produced with trumpeter and bandleader Brian Lynch. Known for her warm tone and expressive interpretations, Joy recently received an NAACP Image Award for Best Jazz Album.

Guest conductor Andrew Grams has led orchestras across the United States and abroad, including the Chicago Symphony, Detroit Symphony, National Symphony Orchestra, Orchestre National de France, Hong Kong Philharmonic, and the BBC Symphony Orchestra London. He previously served as music director of the Elgin Symphony Orchestra for eight seasons.

ProMusica's Soirée Benefit & Concert is the organization's largest annual fundraiser, supporting its artistic offerings and outreach programs. The evening will begin with a party at The Westin Great Southern Hotel Ballroom at 5:30 p.m., followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Southern Theatre.

TICKET INFORMATION

Concert-only tickets range from $60–$120.

Patron Packages, which include both the party and concert, are offered at:

$250 Patron Package

$500 Platinum Patron Package

Sponsorships range from $3,000–$10,000, with a portion of each package tax-deductible. Tickets are available through the ProMusica Box Office at 614.464.0066 ext. 101 and online.

