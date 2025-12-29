Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra Will Perform Shostakovich 5 & Festive Concert

🎭 NEW! Dayton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dayton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance has announced Shostakovich 5 & Festive, a concert featuring the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Maestro Keitaro Harada. The performances will take place in late January 2026 at the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center in downtown Dayton.

The work will be presented in two performances on January 30 and January 31, 2026, with both evenings scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. The concert showcases a program built around Dmitri Shostakovich’s Fifth Symphony and his Festive Overture, alongside Yasushi Akutagawa’s Prima Sinfonia, illustrating a journey through contrasting orchestral styles and emotional depths.

Maestro Harada leads an exuberant program that reflects his own journey from Japan to Russia, where he mastered the art of conducting. Akutagawa’s Prima Sinfonia ignites with rhythmic energy, bold brass, and striking contrasts, channeling the spirit of his Russian contemporaries. Shostakovich’s jubilant Festive Overture and deeply powerful Fifth Symphony bookend the concert, culminating in an unforgettable evening of sweeping emotion and vibrant sound.

Tickets for Shostakovich 5 & Festive are available through the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s ticket office and online.

