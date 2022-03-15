Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's CACTUS FLOWER

The comedy focuses on the relationship between young, wild Toni and her older, married lover Julian, a dentist. Convinced the two have no future together, Toni attempts suicide, and a guilt-ridden Julian rashly proposes he leave his wife so the couple can be together. However, Julian has never revealed to Toni that his "marriage" is actually an elaborate lie concocted to keep Toni at arm's length. Toni refuses to break up his household without first meeting and talking with Julian's soon-to-be-ex, so Julian enlists the aid of his shy spinster assistant Stephanie to pose as his non-existent wife. Complications arise when Toni decides the two must find her a new beau so everyone concerned can live happily ever after.

Take a trip back to the groovy 60s!

Written by Abe Burrows, Directed by Douglas C Schaffer. The cast includes: Dr Julian Winston: Weston McAloney, Stephanie Dickinson: Joyce Patrone, Toni Simmons: Kaitlyn Garrett, Harvey Greenfield: Max Muir, Igor Sullivan: Aaron Turnbull, Mrs Durant: Carol Brindley, Botticelli's Springtime: Erika Carper, Senor Arturo Sanchez: Stephen Hanna, Customer/Bartender/Music Lover: Nathan Uhrman.

Performances are March 17th thru the 20th at the Columbus Dance Theatre, 592 E. Main St., Columbus, OH 43215. For tickets or more information, visit: https://pacecolumbus.com

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer