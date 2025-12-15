Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards; MATILDA Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Dayton & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Dayton Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Chey Williford
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- The Brookville Community Theatre
19%
Chris Beiser
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
15%
Taylor Nelson
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Springfield Arts Council
12%
Chris Beiser & Allison Gabert
- HOLIDAY INN
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
10%
Chris Beiser
- JERSEY BOYS
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
10%
Chris Beiser
- GHOST
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
9%
Lula Elzy
- CATS
- Muse Machine
8%
Taylor Nelson
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Springfield Civic Theater
6%
Erica Flory
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Brookvile Community Theatre
4%
Greg Hellems
- ALICE BY HEART
- Wright State University
4%
Jessi Stark
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Yellow Brick Theater
3%
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Emercita Erb & Mattison Williams
- INTO THE WOODS
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
30%
Janet G Powell
- DIE MOMMIE DIE!
- Beavercreek Community Theatre
25%
Merci Erb & Mattison Williams
- HOLIDAY INN
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
17%
Jenni Jeske
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Clark State College
16%
Molly Walz
- CAMELOT
- The Human Race Theatre Company
8%
Ameera Ansari
- A FROSTY NIGHT
- The Human Race Theatre Company
4%Best Direction Of A Musical
James Nelson
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- The Brookville Community Theatre
18%
Chris Beiser
- JERSEY BOYS
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
17%
Chris Beiser
- GHOST
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
13%
Chris Beiser
- CHILDREN OF EDEN
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
12%
Krissy Hartman
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Springfield Arts Council
11%
Joe Deer
- CATS
- Muse Machine
6%
Lorrie Sparrow-Knapp
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Springfield Civic Theater
5%
Greg Hellems
- ALICE BY HEART
- Wright State University
5%
Lynn Vanderpool
- PARADE
- Beavercreek Community Theatre
4%
Chris Harman
- DIE MOMMIE DIE!
- Beavercreek Community Theatre
4%
Emily N. Wells
- CAMELOT
- The Human Race Theatre Company
3%Best Direction Of A Play
Chris Beiser
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
37%
James Nelson
- MARRIED & BURIED IN HOG HOLLER
- The Brookville Community Theatre
16%
Jimmy Straley and Annie Nereng
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Clark State College
11%
Joe Deer
- DAD'S PLACE
- The Human Race Theatre Company
7%
Saul Caplan
- NIGHT WATCH
- The Brookville Community Theatre
7%
Adrienne Oehlers
- HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE
- Wittenberg University
6%
Josh McCabe
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Wright State University
4%
Greg Malios
- EVERYBODY
- Wright State University
3%
Jonathan Emmert
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Brookvile Community Theatre
3%
Emily N. Wells
- A FROSTY NIGHT
- The Human Race Theatre Company
2%
Brant Russell
- A DISTINCT SOCIETY
- The Human Race Theatre Company
2%
Kendal Garrett
- SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY
- Brookvile Community Theatre
1%
Latrelle Bright
- THE COMEUPPANCE
- The Human Race Theatre Company
1%Best Ensemble JERSEY BOYS
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
19%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- The Brookville Community Theatre
16%INTO THE WOODS
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
12%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Springfield Arts Council
11%CHILDREN OF EDEN
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
9%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Springboro Community Theatre
6%CATS
- Muse Machine
4%ASSASSINS
- Springboro Community Theatre
3%ALICE BY HEART
- Wright State University
3%CARRIE
- Wright State University
3%DIE MOMMIE DIE!
- Beavercreek Community Theatre
2%A FROSTY NIGHT
- The Human Race Theatre Company
2%NIGHT WATCH
- Brookvile Community Theatre
2%RADIUM GIRLS
- Brookvile Community Theatre
1%MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT 2B
- The Human Race Theatre Company
1%THE APPLE TREE
- Wright State University
1%DAD'S PLACE
- The Human Race Theatre Company
1%MARRIED & BURIED IN HOG HOLLER
- Brookvile Community Theatre
1%REEFER MADNESS
- Beavercreek Community Theatre
1%A DISTINCT SOCIETY
- The Human Race Theatre Company
0%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Edward Huber
- INTO THE WOODS
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
21%
Matt Benjamin
- CARRIE
- Wright State University
19%
Edward Huber
- GHOST
- La Comedia
18%
Bailey Compston
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Springfield Civic Theatre
14%
Meagan Kuchan Clark
- ASSASSINS
- Springboro Community Theatre
8%
Andrew Darr
- DIE MOMMIE DIE!
- Beavercreek Community Theatre
5%
Matt Robbins
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Brookvile Community Theatre
4%
Erica Flory
- NIGHTWATCH
- Brookvile Community Theatre
3%
Diane Ferry Williams
- CAMELOT
- The Human Race Theatre Company
2%
Diane Fairchild
- MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON -APT 2B
- The Human Race Theatre Company
2%
Jessica Drayton
- A FROSTY NIGHT
- The Human Race Theatre Company
2%
Matt Robbins
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- The Brookville Community Theatre
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jeffery Powell
- CATS
- Muse Machine
19%
Becky Barrett-Jones
- GHOST
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
19%
Dave Weimer
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Springfield Arts Council
18%
Lloyd Butler
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
15%
Ryan Heinrich
- JERSEY BOYS
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
12%
Meghan Slowik
- HOLIDAY INN
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
10%
Ian Axness
- CAMELOT
- The Human Race Theatre Company
5%Best Musical MATILDA
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
17%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- The Brookville Community Theatre
16%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Springfield Arts Council
12%LEGALLY BLONDE
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
11%JERSEY BOYS
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
8%INTO THE WOODS
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
7%CHILDREN OF EDEN
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
5%CARRIE THE MUSICAL
- Wright State University
3%LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- The Brookville Community Theatre
3%REEFER MADNESS
- Beavercreek Community Theatre
3%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg
3%CATS
- Muse Machine
2%CAMELOT
- The Human Race Theatre Company
2%FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL
- Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg
2%ALICE BY HEART
- Wright State University
2%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Yellow Brick Theater
2%THE APPLE TREE
- Wright State University
1%Best New Play Or Musical SAVING CINDERELLA
- Springboro Community Theatre
36%MARRIED & BURIED IN HOG HOLLER
- The Brookville Community Theatre
25%THE CURE
- Dayton Playhouse
16%DAD'S PLACE
- The Human Race Theatre Company
11%A FROSTY NIGHT
- The Human Race Theatre Company
11%Best Performer In A Musical
Alexandra Kiefaber
- MATILDA
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
23%
Mark Van Luvender
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- The Brookville Community Theatre
12%
Mallory Georgia Marie
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
8%
Anthony Reed
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Springfield Arts Council
7%
Brady Castillo
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Springfield Arts Council
6%
Derrick Bertram
- JERSEY BOYS
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
5%
Charmien Byrd
- GHOST
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
5%
Montana Iverson
- GHOST
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
3%
Amelie Hymans
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Childrens Performing Arts of Miamisburg
2%
Meghan Slowik
- INTO THE WOODS
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
2%
Lexi Lambert
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- Brookvile Community Theatre
2%
Jordan Burnett
- JERSEY BOYS
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
2%
Luka Ashley Carter
- INTO THE WOODS
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
2%
James Verderamo
- CHILDREN OF EDEN
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
2%
Claire Northcut
- CARRIE
- Wright State University
2%
Parker Williams
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- The Brookville Community Theatre
2%
Kendal Garrett
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- The Brookville Community Theatre
2%
Mary Tarkany
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- The Brookville Community Theatre
1%
David Hopkins
- FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL
- Childrens Performing Arts of Miamisburg
1%
Juliette Trumbull
- CARRIE
- Wright State University
1%
Michael Peterson
- PARADE
- Beavercreek Community Theatre
1%
Cate Lightbody
- ALICE BY HEART
- Wright State University
1%
Aleah Vassell
- CAMELOT
- The Human Race Theatre Company
1%
Trevor Bunce
- CAMELOT
- The Human Race Theatre Company
1%
Adam Thatcher
- CAMELOT
- The Human Race Theatre Company
1%Best Performer In A Play
Montana Iverson
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
20%
Dylan Jackson
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
18%
Junior Cruea
- MARRIED & BURIED IN HOG HOLLER
- The Brookville Community Theatre
12%
Krissy Hartman
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Clark State College
9%
Amelie Hymans
- THE NUTCRACKER
- Childrens Performing Arts of Miamisburg
4%
Nancy Mahoney
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Clark State College
4%
Zach Roberts
- HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE
- Wittenberg University
4%
Kevin Willardson
- LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR
- Fairborn actors theater
4%
John-Micheal Lander
- DIE MOMMIE DIE!
- Beavercreek Community Theatre
3%
Spruce Vedantam
- THE NUTCRACKER
- Childrens Performing Arts of Miamisburg
3%
Annie Pesch
- THE COMEUPPANCE
- The Human Race Theatre Company
2%
James Nelson
- SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY
- The Brookville Community Theatre
2%
Erica Flory
- SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY
- Brookvile Community Theatre
2%
Darnell Pierre Benjamin
- THE COMEUPPANCE
- The Human Race Theatre Company
2%
Christine Brunner
- A FROSTY NIGHT
- The Human Race Theatre Company
2%
Maggie Lou Rader
- MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT. 2B
- The Human Race Theatre Company
2%
Mark Van Luvender
- NIGHT WATCH
- The Brookville Community Theatre
1%
Kerry Simpson
- MARRIED & BURIED IN HOG HOLLER
- The Brookville Community Theatre
1%
Kelli Locker
- NIGHT WATCH
- The Brookville Community Theatre
1%
Rachel Brown
- SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY
- The Brookville Community Theatre
1%
Shonita Joshi
- MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT 2B
- The Human Race Theatre Company
1%
Kelly Mengelkoch
- A DISTINCT SOCIETY
- The Human Race Theatre Company
1%
Jessica Suba
- SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY
- The Brookville Community Theatre
1%
Mierka Girten
- A FROSTY NIGHT
- The Human Race Theatre Company
0%Best Play THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
38%NIGHT WATCH
- The Brookville Community Theatre
13%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Clark State College
10%THE NUTCRACKER
- Childrens Performing Arts of Miamisburg
6%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Springboro Community Theatre
5%DAD'S PLACE
- The Human Race Theatre Company
4%HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE
- Wittenberg University
4%EVERYBODY
- Wright State University
4%DIE MOMMIE DIE!
- Beavercreek Community Theatre
4%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Wright State University
3%A DISTINCT SOCIETY
- The Human Race Theatre Company
3%LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR
- fairborn actors theater
2%MARRIED & BURIED IN HOG HOLLER
- Brookvile Community Theatre
2%RADIUM GIRLS
- Brookvile Community Theatre
2%SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY
- Brookvile Community Theatre
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Emily Powell
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- The Brookville Community Theatre
22%
Gabe Davidson
- MATILDA
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
16%
Gabe Davidson
- INTO THE WOODS
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
13%
Josh Compston
- MACBETH
- Clark State College
10%
Gabe Davidson
- CHILDREN OF EDEN
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
10%
Gabe Davidson
- GHOST
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
7%
Chris Harman
- DIE MOMMIE DIE!
- Beavercreek Community Theatre
6%
Chris Harmon
- THE SUGAR WITCH
- Beavercreek Community Theatre
4%
Charlie Calvert
- CAMELOT
- The Human Race Theatre Company
4%
Dick Block
- DAD'S PLACE
- The Human Race Theatre Company
4%
Jeff Heater
- MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT 2B
- The Human Race Theatre Company
3%
Mark Halpin
- A DISTINCT SOCIETY
- The Human Race Theatre Company
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nick Herrera
- JERSEY BOYS
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
23%
Nick Herrera
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
19%
Andrew Darr
- DIE MOMMIE DIE!
- Beavercreek Community Theatre
18%
Nick Herrera
- GHOST
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
16%
James Dunlap
- CARRIE
- Wright State University
13%
Kaitlin Barnett Proctor
- CAMELOT
- The Human Race Theatre Company
6%
Jay Brunner
- A DISTINCT SOCIETY
- The Human Race Theatre Company
5%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Mary Tarkany
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- The Brookville Community Theatre
14%
Ty Smith
- MATILDA
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
9%
Tabitha Powell
- FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL
- Childrens Performing Arts of Miamisburg
9%
Allison Gabert
- INTO THE WOODS
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
8%
Krissy Hartman
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Springfield Civic Theatre
7%
Tori Kocher
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
6%
Molly Wade
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Yellow Brick Theater
4%
Dwan Hayes
- GHOST
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
4%
Aidan Edwards
- CARRIE
- Wright State University
3%
Jonathan Pendergrass
- INTO THE WOODS
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
3%
Sara Bortz
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- Brookvile Community Theatre
3%
Catie Cummings
- INTO THE WOODS
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
3%
Chanelle Beach
- CHILDREN OF EDEN
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
3%
Amelie Hymans
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Childrens Performing Arts of Miamisburg
3%
Tim Lawrence
- CHILDREN OF EDEN
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
2%
Emma Edwards
- CARRIE
- Wright State University
2%
Meghan Slowik
- INTO THE WOODS
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
2%
Parker Williams
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- The Brookville Community Theatre
2%
Kailee Hoskins
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- The Brookville Community Theatre
2%
Elliot Chilcote
- INTO THE WOODS
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
2%
Erica Flory
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Brookvile Community Theatre
2%
Max Bartel
- INTO THE WOODS
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
1%
David Hopkins
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Yellow Brick Theater
1%
Amelie Hymans
- FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL
- Childrens Performing Arts of Miamisburg
1%
Grace Rooney
- FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL
- Childrens Performing Arts of Miamisburg
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Tim Lawrence
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
15%
Dawn Gunter
- MARRIED & BURIED IN HOG HOLLER
- The Brookville Community Theatre
14%
Frankie Breit
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
13%
Lorrie Sparrow-Knapp
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Clark State College
10%
Leah Nickel
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
7%
Lauren Ping
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
6%
John Ray
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
6%
Becky Howard
- DIE MOMMIE DIE!
- Beavercreek Community Theatre
5%
Zeke Williford
- SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY
- Brookvile Community Theatre
4%
Cooper Schairbaum
- A DISTINCT SOCIETY
- The Human Race Theatre Company
3%
Sara Bortz
- NIGHT WATCH
- Brookvile Community Theatre
3%
Aaron Hill
- THE SUGAR WITCH
- Beavercreek Community Theatre
3%
Kailee Hoskins
- SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY
- The Brookville Community Theatre
2%
Ryan Hester
- NIGHT WATCH
- The Brookville Community Theatre
2%
Kailee Hoskins
- MARRIED & BURIED IN HOG HOLLER
- The Brookville Community Theatre
2%
Mark Van Luvender
- MARRIED & BURIED IN HOG HOLLER
- The Brookville Community Theatre
2%
Kelly Menglekoch
- MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT 2B
- The Human Race Theatre Company
1%
Cooper Fulwiler
- MARRIED & BURIED IN HOG HOLLER
- The Brookville Community Theatre
1%
Matthew Sierra
- MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON APT 2B
- The Human Race Theatre Company
1%
Savvy Hostetler
- ONE SLIGHT HITCH
- Troy Civic Theatre
1%
Niccole SueAnn Wallace
- 26 PEBBLES
- Troy Civic Theatre
0%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production CATS
- Muse Machine
31%THE TRUE STORY OF THE THREE LITTLE PIGS
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
21%DUCK FOR PRESIDENT
- La Comedia Dinner Theatre
20%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Childrens Performing Arts of Miamisburg
15%THE NUTCRACKER
- Childrens Performing Arts of Miamisburg
13%Favorite Local Theatre
La Comedia Dinner Theatre
42%
The Human Race Theatre Company
18%
Springfield Arts Council
14%
Beavercreek Community Theatre
7%
Muse Machine
6%
The Brookville Community Theatre
5%
Wright State University
4%
Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg
3%