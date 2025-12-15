Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards; MATILDA Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Dayton Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Chey Williford - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Brookville Community Theatre 19%

LEGALLY BLONDE

15%

Chris Beiser -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

12%

Taylor Nelson -- Springfield Arts Council

HOLIDAY INN

10%

Chris Beiser & Allison Gabert -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

10%

Chris Beiser -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

GHOST

9%

Chris Beiser -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

CATS

8%

Lula Elzy -- Muse Machine

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

6%

Taylor Nelson -- Springfield Civic Theater

LITTLE WOMEN

4%

Erica Flory -- Brookvile Community Theatre

ALICE BY HEART

4%

Greg Hellems -- Wright State University

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

Jessi Stark -- Yellow Brick Theater

INTO THE WOODS

30%

Emercita Erb & Mattison Williams -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

DIE MOMMIE DIE!

25%

Janet G Powell -- Beavercreek Community Theatre

HOLIDAY INN

17%

Merci Erb & Mattison Williams -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

16%

Jenni Jeske -- Clark State College

CAMELOT

8%

Molly Walz -- The Human Race Theatre Company

A FROSTY NIGHT

4%

Ameera Ansari -- The Human Race Theatre Company

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

18%

James Nelson -- The Brookville Community Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

17%

Chris Beiser -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

GHOST

13%

Chris Beiser -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

CHILDREN OF EDEN

12%

Chris Beiser -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

11%

Krissy Hartman -- Springfield Arts Council

CATS

6%

Joe Deer -- Muse Machine

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

5%

Lorrie Sparrow-Knapp -- Springfield Civic Theater

ALICE BY HEART

5%

Greg Hellems -- Wright State University

PARADE

4%

Lynn Vanderpool -- Beavercreek Community Theatre

DIE MOMMIE DIE!

4%

Chris Harman -- Beavercreek Community Theatre

CAMELOT

3%

Emily N. Wells -- The Human Race Theatre Company

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

37%

Chris Beiser -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

MARRIED & BURIED IN HOG HOLLER

16%

James Nelson -- The Brookville Community Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

11%

Jimmy Straley and Annie Nereng -- Clark State College

DAD'S PLACE

7%

Joe Deer -- The Human Race Theatre Company

NIGHT WATCH

7%

Saul Caplan -- The Brookville Community Theatre

HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE

6%

Adrienne Oehlers -- Wittenberg University

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

4%

Josh McCabe -- Wright State University

EVERYBODY

3%

Greg Malios -- Wright State University

RADIUM GIRLS

3%

Jonathan Emmert -- Brookvile Community Theatre

A FROSTY NIGHT

2%

Emily N. Wells -- The Human Race Theatre Company

A DISTINCT SOCIETY

2%

Brant Russell -- The Human Race Theatre Company

SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY

1%

Kendal Garrett -- Brookvile Community Theatre

THE COMEUPPANCE

1%

Latrelle Bright -- The Human Race Theatre Company

JERSEY BOYS

19%

- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

16%

- The Brookville Community Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

12%

- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

11%

- Springfield Arts Council

CHILDREN OF EDEN

9%

- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

6%

- Springboro Community Theatre

CATS

4%

- Muse Machine

ASSASSINS

3%

- Springboro Community Theatre

ALICE BY HEART

3%

- Wright State University

CARRIE

3%

- Wright State University

DIE MOMMIE DIE!

2%

- Beavercreek Community Theatre

A FROSTY NIGHT

2%

- The Human Race Theatre Company

NIGHT WATCH

2%

- Brookvile Community Theatre

RADIUM GIRLS

1%

- Brookvile Community Theatre

MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT 2B

1%

- The Human Race Theatre Company

THE APPLE TREE

1%

- Wright State University

DAD'S PLACE

1%

- The Human Race Theatre Company

MARRIED & BURIED IN HOG HOLLER

1%

- Brookvile Community Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

1%

- Beavercreek Community Theatre

A DISTINCT SOCIETY

0%

- The Human Race Theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS

21%

Edward Huber -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

CARRIE

19%

Matt Benjamin -- Wright State University

GHOST

18%

Edward Huber -- La Comedia

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

14%

Bailey Compston -- Springfield Civic Theatre

ASSASSINS

8%

Meagan Kuchan Clark -- Springboro Community Theatre

DIE MOMMIE DIE!

5%

Andrew Darr -- Beavercreek Community Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

4%

Matt Robbins -- Brookvile Community Theatre

NIGHTWATCH

3%

Erica Flory -- Brookvile Community Theatre

CAMELOT

2%

Diane Ferry Williams -- The Human Race Theatre Company

MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON -APT 2B

2%

Diane Fairchild -- The Human Race Theatre Company

A FROSTY NIGHT

2%

Jessica Drayton -- The Human Race Theatre Company

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

1%

Matt Robbins -- The Brookville Community Theatre

CATS

19%

Jeffery Powell -- Muse Machine

GHOST

19%

Becky Barrett-Jones -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

18%

Dave Weimer -- Springfield Arts Council

LEGALLY BLONDE

15%

Lloyd Butler -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

12%

Ryan Heinrich -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

HOLIDAY INN

10%

Meghan Slowik -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

CAMELOT

5%

Ian Axness -- The Human Race Theatre Company

MATILDA

17%

- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

16%

- The Brookville Community Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

12%

- Springfield Arts Council

LEGALLY BLONDE

11%

- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

8%

- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

7%

- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

CHILDREN OF EDEN

5%

- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

CARRIE THE MUSICAL

3%

- Wright State University

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL

3%

- The Brookville Community Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

3%

- Beavercreek Community Theatre

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

3%

- Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg

CATS

2%

- Muse Machine

CAMELOT

2%

- The Human Race Theatre Company

FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL

2%

- Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg

ALICE BY HEART

2%

- Wright State University

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

- Yellow Brick Theater

THE APPLE TREE

1%

- Wright State University

SAVING CINDERELLA

36%

- Springboro Community Theatre

MARRIED & BURIED IN HOG HOLLER

25%

- The Brookville Community Theatre

THE CURE

16%

- Dayton Playhouse

DAD'S PLACE

11%

- The Human Race Theatre Company

A FROSTY NIGHT

11%

- The Human Race Theatre Company

MATILDA

23%

Alexandra Kiefaber -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

12%

Mark Van Luvender -- The Brookville Community Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

8%

Mallory Georgia Marie -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

7%

Anthony Reed -- Springfield Arts Council

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

6%

Brady Castillo -- Springfield Arts Council

JERSEY BOYS

5%

Derrick Bertram -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

GHOST

5%

Charmien Byrd -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

GHOST

3%

Montana Iverson -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

2%

Amelie Hymans -- Childrens Performing Arts of Miamisburg

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Meghan Slowik -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

2%

Lexi Lambert -- Brookvile Community Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

2%

Jordan Burnett -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Luka Ashley Carter -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

CHILDREN OF EDEN

2%

James Verderamo -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

CARRIE

2%

Claire Northcut -- Wright State University

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL

2%

Parker Williams -- The Brookville Community Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

2%

Kendal Garrett -- The Brookville Community Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

1%

Mary Tarkany -- The Brookville Community Theatre

FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL

1%

David Hopkins -- Childrens Performing Arts of Miamisburg

CARRIE

1%

Juliette Trumbull -- Wright State University

PARADE

1%

Michael Peterson -- Beavercreek Community Theatre

ALICE BY HEART

1%

Cate Lightbody -- Wright State University

CAMELOT

1%

Aleah Vassell -- The Human Race Theatre Company

CAMELOT

1%

Trevor Bunce -- The Human Race Theatre Company

CAMELOT

1%

Adam Thatcher -- The Human Race Theatre Company

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

20%

Montana Iverson -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

18%

Dylan Jackson -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

MARRIED & BURIED IN HOG HOLLER

12%

Junior Cruea -- The Brookville Community Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

9%

Krissy Hartman -- Clark State College

THE NUTCRACKER

4%

Amelie Hymans -- Childrens Performing Arts of Miamisburg

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

4%

Nancy Mahoney -- Clark State College

HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE

4%

Zach Roberts -- Wittenberg University

LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR

4%

Kevin Willardson -- Fairborn actors theater

DIE MOMMIE DIE!

3%

John-Micheal Lander -- Beavercreek Community Theatre

THE NUTCRACKER

3%

Spruce Vedantam -- Childrens Performing Arts of Miamisburg

THE COMEUPPANCE

2%

Annie Pesch -- The Human Race Theatre Company

SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY

2%

James Nelson -- The Brookville Community Theatre

SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY

2%

Erica Flory -- Brookvile Community Theatre

THE COMEUPPANCE

2%

Darnell Pierre Benjamin -- The Human Race Theatre Company

A FROSTY NIGHT

2%

Christine Brunner -- The Human Race Theatre Company

MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT. 2B

2%

Maggie Lou Rader -- The Human Race Theatre Company

NIGHT WATCH

1%

Mark Van Luvender -- The Brookville Community Theatre

MARRIED & BURIED IN HOG HOLLER

1%

Kerry Simpson -- The Brookville Community Theatre

NIGHT WATCH

1%

Kelli Locker -- The Brookville Community Theatre

SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY

1%

Rachel Brown -- The Brookville Community Theatre

MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT 2B

1%

Shonita Joshi -- The Human Race Theatre Company

A DISTINCT SOCIETY

1%

Kelly Mengelkoch -- The Human Race Theatre Company

SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY

1%

Jessica Suba -- The Brookville Community Theatre

A FROSTY NIGHT

0%

Mierka Girten -- The Human Race Theatre Company

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

38%

- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

NIGHT WATCH

13%

- The Brookville Community Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

10%

- Clark State College

THE NUTCRACKER

6%

- Childrens Performing Arts of Miamisburg

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

5%

- Springboro Community Theatre

DAD'S PLACE

4%

- The Human Race Theatre Company

HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE

4%

- Wittenberg University

EVERYBODY

4%

- Wright State University

DIE MOMMIE DIE!

4%

- Beavercreek Community Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

3%

- Wright State University

A DISTINCT SOCIETY

3%

- The Human Race Theatre Company

LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR

2%

- fairborn actors theater

MARRIED & BURIED IN HOG HOLLER

2%

- Brookvile Community Theatre

RADIUM GIRLS

2%

- Brookvile Community Theatre

SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY

1%

- Brookvile Community Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

22%

Emily Powell -- The Brookville Community Theatre

MATILDA

16%

Gabe Davidson -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

13%

Gabe Davidson -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

MACBETH

10%

Josh Compston -- Clark State College

CHILDREN OF EDEN

10%

Gabe Davidson -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

GHOST

7%

Gabe Davidson -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

DIE MOMMIE DIE!

6%

Chris Harman -- Beavercreek Community Theatre

THE SUGAR WITCH

4%

Chris Harmon -- Beavercreek Community Theatre

CAMELOT

4%

Charlie Calvert -- The Human Race Theatre Company

DAD'S PLACE

4%

Dick Block -- The Human Race Theatre Company

MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT 2B

3%

Jeff Heater -- The Human Race Theatre Company

A DISTINCT SOCIETY

2%

Mark Halpin -- The Human Race Theatre Company

JERSEY BOYS

23%

Nick Herrera -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

19%

Nick Herrera -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

DIE MOMMIE DIE!

18%

Andrew Darr -- Beavercreek Community Theatre

GHOST

16%

Nick Herrera -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

CARRIE

13%

James Dunlap -- Wright State University

CAMELOT

6%

Kaitlin Barnett Proctor -- The Human Race Theatre Company

A DISTINCT SOCIETY

5%

Jay Brunner -- The Human Race Theatre Company

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL

14%

Mary Tarkany -- The Brookville Community Theatre

MATILDA

9%

Ty Smith -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL

9%

Tabitha Powell -- Childrens Performing Arts of Miamisburg

INTO THE WOODS

8%

Allison Gabert -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

7%

Krissy Hartman -- Springfield Civic Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

6%

Tori Kocher -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

4%

Molly Wade -- Yellow Brick Theater

GHOST

4%

Dwan Hayes -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

CARRIE

3%

Aidan Edwards -- Wright State University

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Jonathan Pendergrass -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

3%

Sara Bortz -- Brookvile Community Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Catie Cummings -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

CHILDREN OF EDEN

3%

Chanelle Beach -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

3%

Amelie Hymans -- Childrens Performing Arts of Miamisburg

CHILDREN OF EDEN

2%

Tim Lawrence -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

CARRIE

2%

Emma Edwards -- Wright State University

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Meghan Slowik -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

2%

Parker Williams -- The Brookville Community Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL

2%

Kailee Hoskins -- The Brookville Community Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Elliot Chilcote -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

2%

Erica Flory -- Brookvile Community Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

1%

Max Bartel -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

1%

David Hopkins -- Yellow Brick Theater

FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL

1%

Amelie Hymans -- Childrens Performing Arts of Miamisburg

FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL

1%

Grace Rooney -- Childrens Performing Arts of Miamisburg

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

15%

Tim Lawrence -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

MARRIED & BURIED IN HOG HOLLER

14%

Dawn Gunter -- The Brookville Community Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

13%

Frankie Breit -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

10%

Lorrie Sparrow-Knapp -- Clark State College

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

7%

Leah Nickel -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

6%

Lauren Ping -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

6%

John Ray -- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

DIE MOMMIE DIE!

5%

Becky Howard -- Beavercreek Community Theatre

SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY

4%

Zeke Williford -- Brookvile Community Theatre

A DISTINCT SOCIETY

3%

Cooper Schairbaum -- The Human Race Theatre Company

NIGHT WATCH

3%

Sara Bortz -- Brookvile Community Theatre

THE SUGAR WITCH

3%

Aaron Hill -- Beavercreek Community Theatre

SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY

2%

Kailee Hoskins -- The Brookville Community Theatre

NIGHT WATCH

2%

Ryan Hester -- The Brookville Community Theatre

MARRIED & BURIED IN HOG HOLLER

2%

Kailee Hoskins -- The Brookville Community Theatre

MARRIED & BURIED IN HOG HOLLER

2%

Mark Van Luvender -- The Brookville Community Theatre

MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT 2B

1%

Kelly Menglekoch -- The Human Race Theatre Company

MARRIED & BURIED IN HOG HOLLER

1%

Cooper Fulwiler -- The Brookville Community Theatre

MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON APT 2B

1%

Matthew Sierra -- The Human Race Theatre Company

ONE SLIGHT HITCH

1%

Savvy Hostetler -- Troy Civic Theatre

26 PEBBLES

0%

Niccole SueAnn Wallace -- Troy Civic Theatre

CATS

31%

- Muse Machine

THE TRUE STORY OF THE THREE LITTLE PIGS

21%

- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

DUCK FOR PRESIDENT

20%

- La Comedia Dinner Theatre

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

15%

- Childrens Performing Arts of Miamisburg

THE NUTCRACKER

13%

- Childrens Performing Arts of Miamisburg

42%

La Comedia Dinner Theatre

18%

The Human Race Theatre Company

14%

Springfield Arts Council

7%

Beavercreek Community Theatre

6%

Muse Machine

5%

The Brookville Community Theatre

4%

Wright State University

3%

Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg

