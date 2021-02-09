Zachary James Welcomes Jackie Hoffman, Kevin Chamberlain, Carolee Carmello, Sara Mearns & More On New Online Talk Show

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Broadway and opera star Zachary James (THE ADDAMS FAMILY, SOUTH PACIFIC, AKHNATEN at Metropolitan Opera) will host the best of Broadway and beyond in his new weekly online talk show, WHAT HAPPENED WAS... The new show is part of The Dallas Opera (TDO) Network and will air online every Friday starting at 3pm. The program will be available for on-demand streaming afterwards.

WHAT HAPPENED WAS... will discuss the breakthrough moments of some of the most well-known and beloved artists of Broadway, dance, opera, film, and television. James brings a wealth of knowledge and insider stories from a decades-long career that spans both stage and screen to the program, which promises to be insightful and deliciously humorous. The show is a nod to James' youth growing up with Nickelodeon and iconic shows like Mister Rogers' Neighborhood and Pee-wee's Playhouse. The new tv show comes on the heels of the success of James' 2020 award-winning music film/visual album debut, CALL OUT, which has played at 28 film festivals worldwide.

The show will feature the following guests throughout its run:

Allison Blackwell: Broadway's PORGY & BESS, THE LION KING, PRETTY WOMAN, A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin

Grammy Nominee Angel Blue: Opera singer (Metropolitan Opera's PORGY AND BESS, LA BOHEME); Host of THE JOURNEY on The Dallas Opera Network

Tony Nominee Carolee Carmello: Broadway's TUCK EVERLASTING, SCANDALOUS, FINDING NEVERLAND, SISTER ACT, MAMMA MIA!, KISS ME KATE, LESAT, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, URINETOWN

Jim Caruso: Cabaret star and nightclub emcee; Broadway's LIZA AT THE PALACE

Tony Nominee Kevin Chamberlain: TV's JESSE, THE PROM on Netflix; Broadway's DISASTER, THE RITZ, WICKED, SEUSSICAL, CHICAGO

Eddie Cooper: TV'S THE NIGHT OF, MOZART IN THE JUNGLE, BANSHEE; Off-Broadway's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, ASSASSINS

Maria DiDomenico: TV's THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, THE DAYS OF OUR LIVES, LAW AND ORDER

Tony Nominee Xanthe Elbrick: Broadway's CORAM BOY, TV's EMILY IN PARIS

Emmy Nominee Jackie Hoffman: TV's FEUD, THE POLITICIAN; Broadway's XANADU, HAIRSPRAY, CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, ON THE TOWN

Sean Gandini & Kati Yla-Hokkala: World-famous jugglers

Kristin Hevner: Composer

Jay Armstrong Johnson: TV's QUANTICO; Broadway's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, ON THE TOWN, HANDS ON A HARDBODY, HAIR

Karen Kamensek: Conductor (Metropolitan Opera's AKHNATEN)

Sara Mearns: New York City ballet star

Bonnie Montgomery: Country star and composer

Megan Nielsen: Opera singer

Kosha Patel: TV's WIZARD SCHOOL DROPOUT, GIRLFRIEND'S GUIDE TO DIVORCE

Dorothy Petersen: Television, film, fashion week, and Broadway makeup artist

Joe Aaron Reid: West End's DREAMGIRLS, IN THE HEIGHTS; Broadway's IF/THEN, GHOST, CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, CHICAGO

Adam Riegler: Broadway's SHREK, THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Sheldon Riley: AMERICA'S GOT TALENT star and recording artist

Grammy Nominee Anthony Roth Costanzo: Opera singer (Metropolitan Opera's AKHNATEN)

Pearl Sun: TV's ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK, GOTHAM, BLACKLIST, THE GOOD WIFE; Broadway's COME FROM AWAY, IF/THEN

Wesley Taylor: TV'S INDOOR BOYS, Billy Green, SMASH, IT COULD BE WORSE; Broadway's SPONGEBOB, ROCK OF AGES, THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Royce Vavrek and Missy Mazzoli: Duo librettist and composer writing team

More guests will be revealed as the show airs.

Audience members can tune in every week on Fridays at 3pm via TDO Network's website at DallasOpera.org and across all Dallas Opera's social media platforms. Additionally, the show will be available on-demand after the weekly airing. TDO Network brings a mixture of programming that educates, questions, and furthers classical music and the power of opera. With a diverse group of content creators from the opera industry, each series uniquely engages with our community in ways that go further than the just the typical live performance experience. There is something for everyone in this new platform for sharing the message of opera and arts awareness.