WaterTower Theatre Announces Cast & Creative Details for GODSPELL

WaterTower Theatre Producing Artistic Director, Shane Peterman, today announced casting and creative details for the limited-run engagement of Godspell.

Godspell, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by John-Michael Tebelak, directed and choreographed by Aaron Brown, and music directed by Adam C. Wright will run from July 18-28, 2019 on the Terry Martin Main Stage at the Addison Theatre Centre. The production stars Sadat Hossain as Jesus, Feleceia Benton as John the Baptist, and Alex Branton as Judas. The ensemble includes Devin Berg, Alyssa Cavazos, Jamall Houston, Emily-Kate Ivey, Jason Villarreal, Charity Whitfield, Sky Williams, and Juliana Zepeda. Making their WaterTower Theatre debuts are Devin Berg, Alex Branton, Alyssa Cavazos, Jamall Houston, Emily-Kate Ivey, Jason Villarreal, Charity Whitfield, Sky Williams, and Juliana Zepeda.

The band includes Ian Mead Moore (Guitar/Keyboard), Rick Norman (Bass), Michael Ptacin (Percussion), Antonio D. Thomas (Guitar), Sam Walker (Guitar), and Adam C. Wright(Conductor/Piano).

The creative team, in addition to Director/Choreographer Aaron Brown, and Music Director Adam C. Wright, includes Becca Janney as Costume Designer, Julie Simmons as Lighting Designer, Mark Howard as Sound Designer, Ryan Matthieu Smith as Properties Designer, Justin Voga as Scenic Consultant, Hillary Collazo Abbott as Production Stage Manager, Joshua Nguyen as Assistant Stage Manager, and Chad Kennedy as Assistant Director.

WaterTower Theatre's 2018-2019 Season sponsor is the Town of Addison.

Godspell Performance details:

In The Terry Martin Main Stage at the Addison Theatre Centre

Show Run Dates: July 18-28, 2019

Opening night: Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 7:30pm

How/Where to Buy Tickets:

Online: www.watertowertheatre.org

By Phone: 972.450.6232

Or In-person: WaterTower Theatre at the Addison Theatre Centre

15650 Addison Road, Addison, TX 75001

Fax: 972.450.6244

Email: boxoffice@watertowertheatre.org

Box Office Hours

Performance Weeks:

Tuesday-Saturday Noon-6 p.m.

Closed Sunday-Monday

Non-Performance Weeks:

Tuesday-Friday Noon-6 p.m.

Closed Saturday-Monday



Please note: The Box Office opens one hour before show time on performance days and remains open through intermission.

Founded in 1996, WaterTower Theatre (WTT) is one of Texas' leading professional theatre companies and one of the flagship arts institutions in North Texas, having played an important role as a leader in developing new talent and encouraging the growth of the DFW artistic community through its commitment to hiring local artists. WaterTower Theatre is consistently recognized for its artistic excellence by the Dallas Theatre League, DFW Theatre Critics Forum, The Dallas Morning News, The Dallas Observer, D Magazine, and The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, among others. WaterTower Theatre has a subscription base of more than 2,000 subscribers and serves an audience of over 24,000 patrons annually.

WaterTower Theatre is 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. WaterTower Theatre relies on its ticket income and generous donations from individuals, corporations, foundations, and government organizations to produce world-class live professional theatre and to offer community engagement and arts education programs. WaterTower Theatre gratefully acknowledges the support of the Town of Addison, The Shubert Foundation, TACA, Texas Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. WaterTower Theatre's 2018-2019 Season is also supported, in part, through the generosity of its Producers Circle, including civic, corporate, and foundation donors AMLI Residential, Atmos Energy, FASTSIGNS Carrollton, Frost Bank, ONCOR, Slalom, Veritex Community Bank, Whole Foods, and individual donors Don and Barbara Daseke, The Bob Downs Family, Stan Graner and Jim McBride, Phillip and Janeva Longacre, Tom and Holly Mayer, Kathy Messina and Gary Goodwin, Janiece and Jimmy Niemann, Karol Omlor, Paul and Norma Schultz, Jack and Libby Swindle, Deborah and Craig Sutton, Ron and Donna Whitehead.





