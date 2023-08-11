Tony Award-Winning  Musical MJ Now On Sale At The Music Hall At Fair Park

MJ makes its North Texas premiere November 21 – December 3 at the Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series.

By: Aug. 11, 2023

Producers Lia Vollack, John Branca, John McClain, and Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America are thrilled to announce that individual tickets for the smash-hit musical, MJ, will go on sale starting Friday, August 11 at 10 a.m. MJ makes its North Texas premiere November 21 – December 3 at the Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas.

 

Tickets will be available at BroadwayDallas.org or by calling 800-982-2787. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 214-426-4768 or emailing Groups@BroadwayDallas.org.

 

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Dallas as MJ, the multi Tony Award-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.  

 

Roman Banks (Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) will play the title role of 'MJ'. Joining him in the First National Tour cast will be Jamaal Fields-Green (MJ – Alternate), Brandon Lee Harris (Michael), Josiah Benson (Little Michael), Ethan Joseph (Little Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), Mary Kate Moore (Rachel), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Josh A. Dawson (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Jaylen Lyndon Hunter (Little Marlon), Matt Loehr (Dave), Da'Von T. Moody (Alejandro) and Anastasia Talley (Katherine Jackson/Kate).  

 

The ensemble includes JoJo Carmichael (Swing/ Assistant Dance Captain), Croix DiIenno (Ensemble), Kellie Drobnick (Ensemble), Kyle Dupree (Swing/Dance Captain), Zuri Noelle Ford (Swing), Jahir L. Hipps (Swing), Bryson Jacobi Jackson (Jermaine Jackson/Ensemble), Rajané Katurah (Swing), Jordan Markus (MJ/Michael understudy),  Matteo Marretta (Ensemble), Janayé McAlpine (Ensemble), Jay McKenzie (Jackie Jackson/Ensemble), Kendrick Mitchell (Swing), Chelsea Mitchell-Bonsu (Ensemble),  Zion Pradier (Swing), Ayla Stackhouse (Swing), Brion Marquis Watson (Marlon Jackson/Ensemble), Charles P. Way (Swing) and Malcolm Miles Young (Randy Jackson/Ensemble). 

 

The MJ creative team features Scenic Design by two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Lighting Design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Tony and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe and Makeup Design by Emmy nominee Joe Dulude II. The creative team also features Musical Supervision by Tony Award nominee David Holcenberg, Orchestrations and Arrangements by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, and Music Direction by Victor Simonson.  Casting by The Telsey Office / Rachel Hoffman, CSA, Lindsay Levine, CSA.  

 

The MJ First National Tour is general managed by Bespoke Theatricals.  The stage management team is led by Production Stage Manager Shawn Pennington, Stage Manager Geoff Maus and Assistant Stage Managers Maya Bhatnagar and Nia J. Blizzard. The company management team is led by Company Manager Justin T. Scholl and Assistant Company Manager Tameka Sadler. 

 

MJ is produced on Broadway and tour by Lia Vollack, John Branca and John McClain.

 

For more information worldwide, visit www.mjthemusical.com.




