Theatre Arlington To Present GOLDIE AND THE 3 BEARS

The traditional tale with a fun modern twist. Meet Goldie and the bears in Goldie and the 3 Bears, an interactive musical playing March 28th-April 13th.

Sponsored by Al Clark with State Farm, this musical brings to life the traditional story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears and then adds a fun modern new twist, that both parents and kids will love.

Director Steven D. Morris is most excited about the audience interaction. Multiple times throughout the show audience members are chosen to come on stage and assist the character with the action of the play. Morris believes “live theatre is fun because no two shows are exactly the same and when you add in audience participation, anything can happen”.

Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more. Goldie and the 3 Bears will open Friday, March 28 at 7:00 pm and will close Sunday, April 13th at 2 pm with the following schedule:

Fridays at 7:00pm

Saturdays at 2pm

Sundays at 2pm

Daytime performances April 2nd and 10th at 10:30am and 12:30pm

For more information and to purchase tickets: TheatreArlington.org.

Box Office: 817.275.7661

About Theatre Arlington:

Located in the center of Arlington's Cultural Arts District, Theatre Arlington is one of the largest semi-professional, non-profit theaters in the Southwest with roots that date back to 1973 and a roaming theater group known as The Potluck Players. Fifty years later, the staff and board of directors are still as dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in North Texas by presenting superior, diverse, artistic experiences through performance, production and education as they were during their humble beginnings.

