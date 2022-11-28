Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Wallace Announces New Ticketing Initiative, Dates, Cast & Crew For RENT

Directed by The Wallace Theater's Artistic Director, Anna Hogan, RENT is the final installment of The Wallace's first full production Season.

Nov. 28, 2022  

The Wallace Announces New Ticketing Initiative, Dates, Cast & Crew For RENT

The Wallace Theater and LHUCA has announced dates, cast, crew and a new ticketing initiative "Pay What You Can" preview night for RENT!

In support of serving missions of both The Wallace Theater and LHUCA, "Pay What You Can Night" is aimed at making our high quality theatrical productions more financially accessible to our West Texas community.

Directed by The Wallace Theater's Artistic Director, Anna Hogan, RENT is the final installment of The Wallace's first full production Season entitled "Gather: exploring the significance of a community gathering place and the impact of a community dialogue."

A very special thank you to The Wallace's "Gather 2022" Theatrical Season Presenting Sponsors, United Supermarkets and Smith Auto Family.

February 10th will be a preview performance and feature our new PAY WHAT YOU CAN ticketing initiative. Our PAY WHAT YOU CAN ticketing initiative is rooted in our mission statement to provide our signature experiences that Entertain, Inspire, and Empower all audience members in our community. Patrons will be given the opportunity to select their price when reserving their seat with options as low as $5.

Ticket tiers include $30 general admission tickets, $25 senior tickets, $15 student tickets, and $75 VIP tickets. VIP tickets include prime seating options, two complimentary beverages, and light bites.

Tickets will be available to purchase on December 1st at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211796®id=5&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wallacetheater.com%2Fevents?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Performances Dates:

  • Friday, February 10, 2023 @ 7:30 PM
  • Saturday, February 11, 2023 @ 7:30 PM
  • Friday, February 17, 2023 @ 7:30 PM
  • Saturday, February 18, 2023 @ 7:30 PM
  • Friday, February 24, 2023 @ 7:30 PM
  • Saturday, February 25, 2023 @ 7:30 PM
  • Sunday, February 26, 2023 @ 5:00 PM
  • Saturday, March 4, 2023 @ 7:30 PM

All performances will take place at LHUCA Firehouse Theater, 511 Ave. K, Lubbock, TX

The cast is headlined by Alejandro Hernandez as ROGER DAVIS, Zachary Judah as MARK COHEN, Joey Rodriguez as TOM COLLINS, Caleb Aguilar as BENJAMIN COFFIN III, Annie Nichols-Burge as JOANE JEFFERSON, Jet Terry as ANGEL DUMOTT SCHUNARD, Sierra Roberson as MIMI MARQUEZ, and Rachel Biggs as MAUREEN JOHNSON.

The full cast includes Leah Rodriguez, Mallory Flores, Mary Hogan, Kensy Mayer, Ramona DeLuna, Travis Burge, Dylan Avant, Fletcher Pape, and Natalie Stanislaus as ensemble members and understudies.

The production crew includes Anna Hogan (Director), Zac Goin (Technical Director), Dantz Debusk (Assistant Director), Casey Keenan Joiner (Music Director/Conductor), Anh Collins (Collaborative Pianist), Daniel Hogan (Set Design), Courtney Ferguson (Choreographer), McKenzie Pearce (Production Stage Manager), Kevin Greenhaw (Assistant Stage Manager), Jordan Wood (Sound Designer/Audio Engineer), David Cox (Assistant Scenic Builder), Mary Hogan (Hair and Makeup Designer), Jill Johnstone (Costume Designer), Patrick Mitchell (Properties Master).

Set in the East Village of New York City, RENT is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today.

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, RENT has become a pop cultural phenomenon with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages.

"RENT rejoices in the truth of what it tries to capture. That life and relationships are fun, gritty, painful, wonderful, and ever changing. Every time I listen to RENT, I am reminded to be grateful for my friends and to relish in the experience of my own passing seasons of love." - Joey Rodriguez, Cast as Tom Collins (by The Wallace)

Based loosely on Puccini's La Boheme, Jonathan Larson's RENT follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, under the shadow of unimaginable struggles at the height of an 1980's and 1990s epidemic.

How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical.

The Wallace is a 501c(3) non-profit organization in Levelland, Texas and currently undergoing renovations to the historic theater. The Wallace Theater is committed to providing experiences that entertain, inspire, and empower. Learn more and get involved at WallaceTheater.com.

Learn more about LHUCA at www.lhuca.org.




