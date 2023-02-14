The Moody Fund for the Arts Applications Are Open

The online application period for the 2023 Moody Fund for the Arts (MFA) will open noon, Monday, February 13, 2023, and close noon, Friday, March 6, 2023. MFA provides grants to small Dallas-based, nonprofit arts organizations (budgets under $1M) supported by the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture. MFA grants may be awarded for a diverse range of proposals such as new works, offsetting production costs, projects addressing cultural equity, artists-in-residency, operating support, and more.

All applications are filed online and judged by a two-level process of experienced artists and arts advocates. Successful applications should demonstrate realistic strategies to reach and measure broad and underserved audiences.

Projects must be submitted within one of five categories:

New works, commissions, unique presentations General program & operating support Community performance/artist-in-residency programs Capacity building Cultural equity/new initiatives (non-performance)

Recognizing that the COVID pandemic may impact performances, rehearsals, education and exhibition spaces, as well as audiences in 2023, grants within the five primary categories may also support:

a. Virtual programming.

b. Programs presented in unusual spaces.

c. Programs reaching isolated audiences and those with limited internet access.

d. New works and projects that may only get to the workshop/reading stage for now, but are held until reopening.

To apply for the 2023 Moody Fund for the Arts, visit: https://www.moodyartsfund.org/what-you-need

For more information, visit: https://www.moodyartsfund.org/ or email Grants@MoodyArtsFund.org.