The Moody Fund for the Arts Applications Are Open

The application period will close noon, Friday, March 6, 2023.

Feb. 14, 2023  
The online application period for the 2023 Moody Fund for the Arts (MFA) will open noon, Monday, February 13, 2023, and close noon, Friday, March 6, 2023. MFA provides grants to small Dallas-based, nonprofit arts organizations (budgets under $1M) supported by the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture. MFA grants may be awarded for a diverse range of proposals such as new works, offsetting production costs, projects addressing cultural equity, artists-in-residency, operating support, and more.

All applications are filed online and judged by a two-level process of experienced artists and arts advocates. Successful applications should demonstrate realistic strategies to reach and measure broad and underserved audiences.

Projects must be submitted within one of five categories:

  1. New works, commissions, unique presentations
  2. General program & operating support
  3. Community performance/artist-in-residency programs
  4. Capacity building
  5. Cultural equity/new initiatives (non-performance)

Recognizing that the COVID pandemic may impact performances, rehearsals, education and exhibition spaces, as well as audiences in 2023, grants within the five primary categories may also support:

a. Virtual programming.

b. Programs presented in unusual spaces.

c. Programs reaching isolated audiences and those with limited internet access.

d. New works and projects that may only get to the workshop/reading stage for now, but are held until reopening.

To apply for the 2023 Moody Fund for the Arts, visit: https://www.moodyartsfund.org/what-you-need

For more information, visit: https://www.moodyartsfund.org/ or email Grants@MoodyArtsFund.org.



North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre To Debut Tony Award-Winning Musical, EVITA Photo
North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre To Debut Tony Award-Winning Musical, EVITA
North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) Repertory Theatre takes the stage with the powerful historical musical Evita, winner of 7 Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Original Score. Evita performs March 10-19 at the Rodenbaugh Theatre at Willow Bend Center of the Arts.
Ochre House Theater Presents JC, AMATE Photo
Ochre House Theater Presents JC, AMATE
Ochre House Theater is currently presenting the second show of their 2022-23 season, a new and surreal comedy, JC, AMATÉ, written and directed by Carla Parker.
Kat Edwards Announced As Managing Director Of Theatre Three Photo
Kat Edwards Announced As Managing Director Of Theatre Three
Kat Edwards is Theatre Three's new Managing Director. In December 2022, Kat joined the team as the Interim Managing Director and has since been chosen by the Board of Directors to officially take on the role.
Cry Havoc Theater Companys Final Performance ENDLINGS Happening In Partnership With Dallas Photo
Cry Havoc Theater Company's Final Performance ENDLINGS Happening In Partnership With Dallas Children's Theater This February
Dallas Children's Theater will present the final production of Cry Havoc Theater Company. ENDLINGS, running February 12 - February 19, at DCT, is a powerful play that challenges all of us to think about the world we are leaving to the young people.

