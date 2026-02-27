A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD Comes to Stage West This March

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stage West Theatre will present A Case for the Existence of God, by Samuel D. Hunter, beginning its 3-week regional premiere run Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 821 W Vickery Blvd. in Fort Worth, in the Jerry Russell Theatre.

In a small office cubicle in an Idaho town, Keith is helping Ryan navigate one of the routine convolutions of modern life: a mortgage loan application. What begins in awkward exchange deepens into something profound, as these two very different men, both fathers of young daughters, open up to one another about their struggles to secure a future. The men discover a shared sadness, and in the quiet strength it takes to keep showing up, answer a transcendent question: what kind of love do we leave behind?

Executive Producer Dana Schultes notes, “I was initially attracted to the way this story is told and how moved I was by the story, especially at the end. It is a quiet, thoughtful play which, to me, makes people consider how parallel so many of our lives are, even when it seems like someone might be so different from us. I want people to walk away from this play moved and thoughtful. I want people’s hearts to ache and to want to hug someone they love…”