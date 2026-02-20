THE OUTSIDERS, MAMMA MIA! and More Set for 2026-2027 Broadway at the Bass Season

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Performing Arts Fort Worth revealed the nine Broadway tours coming to Fort Worth as part of the 2026–2027 Broadway at the Bass Season.

The season kicks off with the 20th anniversary tour of the Tony Award-winning, original Broadway sensation that’s just too good to be true, Jersey Boys. Share the experience of the beloved Rodgers & Hammerstein classic celebrating 65 years, The Sound of Music. From the Tony Award-winning director and choreographer of Kinky Boots and Hairspray comes the new musical comedy for audiences of all ages that brings heart, laughter and a whole lot of Boop-oop-a-doop, Boop! The Musical. Then, be our guest for the enchanting new production of Beauty and the Beast, Disney’s first North American tour of the beloved musical in over 25 years. Direct from Broadway, the five-time Tony Award-winning musical Buena Vista Social Club ™ is an uplifting story inspired by true events that brings the Grammy Award-winning album to life. Then comes the West End sensation turned Broadway hit telling the hilarious true story of the secret mission that turned the tide of WWII, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical. Finally, stay gold as an iconic coming-of-age story comes to life in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, The Outsiders, closing the 2026–2027 season.

Season Ticket Holders also have the chance to expand their package with two Season Add-Ons. This holiday season, dance, jive and have the time of your life with Mamma Mia!, the ultimate feel-good show returning from a limited 25th anniversary Broadway run. Then, don’t miss the hilarious musical celebrating friendship, motherhood and the magic of a well-made pie, Waitress, returning to Bass Hall for just three performances in its 10-year anniversary tour.

Broadway at the Bass season ticket packages start at $257.40. A four-installment payment plan is also available to both renewing and new Season Ticket Holders. Season tickets can be renewed through March 31 online.