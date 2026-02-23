NTPA Repertory Theatre Unveils 2026 Season Featuring HELLO, DOLLY and More

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

North Texas Performing Arts has unveiled its 2026 season for NTPA Repertory Theatre, featuring four productions ranging from Broadway classics to contemporary favorites. The lineup brings beloved titles, sweeping music, and audience favorites to the Willow Bend Center of the Arts stage throughout the year.

The season opens March 27-April 4, 2026 with Hello, Dolly, the golden-age powerhouse musical comedy that remains one of Broadway's most enduring hits. Winner of 10 Tony Awards and revived multiple times on Broadway, the show follows the indomitable Dolly Gallagher Levi as she sets her sights on matchmaking, including for herself. Filled with charm, wit, and show-stopping numbers like "Before the Parade Passes By" and the iconic title song, Hello, Dolly promises an evening of powerful scenes, lively dancing, and unforgettable melodies.

West Side Story takes the stage June 19-28 as the 2026 Summer Stock series opener. This landmark musical, inspired by Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, tells the story of Tony and Maria, whose love unfolds amid the escalating rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks on the streets of 1950s New York. With live orchestration and Leonard Bernstein's sweeping score and Stephen Sondheim's acclaimed lyrics, the production blends dramatic storytelling with athletic choreography and a score that includes "Tonight," "America," and "Somewhere."

Then "for the first time in forever" Disney's Frozen, takes the stage August 7-16, 2026 in this Broadway adaptation of the Academy Award-winning animated film. Audiences will experience the story of sisters Anna and Elsa, and their friends Kristoff, Sven and Olaf and an entire cast of lovable characters brought to life on stage with dazzling effects and beloved songs including "Let It Go," "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" and "For the First Time in Forever," along with additional music created for the Broadway production. With its themes of love, courage, and family, Disney's Frozen offers theatrical spectacle and heart for audiences of all ages.

Closing the 2026 season October 30-November 8 is The Rocky Horror Show returning by popular demand and performed with a live band. This cult classic rock musical follows Brad and Janet as they encounter the charismatic Dr. Frank-N-Furter and a wildly eccentric cast of characters during a fateful stormy night. Known for its audience callbacks and interactive traditions, The Rocky Horror Show invites theatre-goers to dress up, join in, and experience one of musical theatre's most enduring late-night favorites - including the legendary "Time Warp."

NTPA Repertory Theatre Creative Director Nick Mann will be bringing these productions alive, described by Broadway star Amanda Reid as a "creative genius" for his artistry and direction. Mann's work has become known for its ambitious staging, professional-level performance standards, and bold artistic interpretation.