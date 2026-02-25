RUMORS Comes to Garland Civic Theatre
Neil Simon's RUMORS to feature at The Small Theatre, directed by Eddy Herring
Garland Civic Theatre will present Rumors, directed by Eddy Herring. Written by Neil Simon, Rumors begins as Chris and Ken Gorman arrive at a fancy dinner party for their friend, Charley Brock. They discover that all is not well, and that Charley has had an accident involving a shotgun and his earlobe. This could be damaging to Charley's reputation, as he is deputy mayor of New York City.
Chris and Ken's friends begin to arrive. As they attempt to cover up the facts, hilarity ensues. Neil Simon's Rumors is a charming farce with lots of gags, twists, zingers, and zanies, but it also borrows from Simon's life experience to depict the challenges, as well as the comforts, of married life. The play contains strong adult language and mature content themes, including smoking, drinking, self-harm, innuendos, and plays-on-words.
Runs: March 13-29, 2026
March 13, 14, 20,21 & 27 are evening performances at 7:30 p.m.
March 15, 22, 28 & 29 are matinees at 2:30 p.m.
(NOTE: The last Saturday performance, March28, is a 2:30 p.m. matinee. No evening show will be held March 28.)
Venue: The Small Theatre, 300 N. Fifth Street in Garland, TX
Directed by Eddy Herring
Cast
Ken - Robert San Juan
Chris - Leigh Wyatt Moore
Lenny - Blair Mitchell
Claire - Amy Parsons
Ernie - Bill Sizemore
Cookie - Molly Bower
Glenn - Sean M Lewis
Cassie - Chloe Carroll
Officer Welch - Michael McMillan
Officer Pudney - Erik Ho
Content Warning: Rumors may contain adult language and situations.
"Rumors" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com
Videos