RUMORS Comes to Garland Civic Theatre

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Garland Civic Theatre will present Rumors, directed by Eddy Herring. Written by Neil Simon, Rumors begins as Chris and Ken Gorman arrive at a fancy dinner party for their friend, Charley Brock. They discover that all is not well, and that Charley has had an accident involving a shotgun and his earlobe. This could be damaging to Charley's reputation, as he is deputy mayor of New York City.

Chris and Ken's friends begin to arrive. As they attempt to cover up the facts, hilarity ensues. Neil Simon's Rumors is a charming farce with lots of gags, twists, zingers, and zanies, but it also borrows from Simon's life experience to depict the challenges, as well as the comforts, of married life. The play contains strong adult language and mature content themes, including smoking, drinking, self-harm, innuendos, and plays-on-words.

Runs: March 13-29, 2026

March 13, 14, 20,21 & 27 are evening performances at 7:30 p.m.

March 15, 22, 28 & 29 are matinees at 2:30 p.m.

(NOTE: The last Saturday performance, March28, is a 2:30 p.m. matinee. No evening show will be held March 28.)

Venue: The Small Theatre, 300 N. Fifth Street in Garland, TX

Directed by Eddy Herring

Cast

Ken - Robert San Juan

Chris - Leigh Wyatt Moore

Lenny - Blair Mitchell

Claire - Amy Parsons

Ernie - Bill Sizemore

Cookie - Molly Bower

Glenn - Sean M Lewis

Cassie - Chloe Carroll

Officer Welch - Michael McMillan

Officer Pudney - Erik Ho

Content Warning: Rumors may contain adult language and situations.

"Rumors" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com