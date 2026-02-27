Rover To Present World Premiere Comedy ALL’S FAIR IN LOVE AND THEATRE

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rover Dramawerks will continue their 26th Season with the World Premiere comedy, All's Fair in Love and Theatre, by New Zealand playwright Lindsey Brown. Performances will be at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in Plano, running March 12-28 on Thursday and Friday at 8:00 pm and Saturday at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm the first weekend, Thursday and Friday at 8:00 pm, Saturday at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm, and Sunday at 3:00 pm the second weekend, and Friday at 8:00 pm and Saturday at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm the third weekend.

The prestigious Theatre Outstanding Competition offers its winners a much-needed boost into the entertainment world, so it's no wonder participants will do anything to give themselves the edge – including breaking rules and sabotaging others in the process. Up-and-coming director Leah Harris (played by Danielle Elliott) is bearing the brunt of these attacks from Charles Stroll, the head of competition (Ken Schwartz), but she's still determined to fight fair. Plus, she's dealing with feuding stars (Suzy Dotson, Sara Jones, and Natalie Laboda), divorcing crew members (Marshall Dann and Lilly McCullough), and a team liaison who barely knows his stage right from his stage left (Aidan Fenton). And she only has 48 hours till show time! It's going to be the longest, and shortest, weekend of her life.

Erik Knapp serves as director and set designer, with Savannah Valdez as stage manager. Costume design is by Benjamin Taylor Ridgeway and props design is by Vivian Reed. Jason Rice is sound designer, with lighting design by Kenneth Hall, who also serves as the board op for lights and sound.

Thursday, March 12 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or “pay-what-you-can” at the door, followed by a talk-back with the visiting playwright Lindsey Brown. Regular ticket prices for All's Fair in Love and Theatre are $25.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $20.00 on Thursday nights and Saturday and Sunday matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. Rover will host a First Friday reception after the performance on Friday, March 13, honoring the playwright, cast, and production team.