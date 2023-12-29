The Dallas Symphony Orchestra to Return to the Coppell Arts Center in January

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra is back at the Coppell Arts Center on Wednesday, January 24! Whether you are a first-time concert attendee or a lifelong listener, you’ll always leave a DSO performance or educational event energized and uplifted. They will perform at 7:30 pm in the Main Hall at the Coppell Arts Center. Tickets are $36 and can be purchased at CoppellArtsCenter.org or through the Arts Center Box Office at 972-304-7047.

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra delivers uplifting, entertaining musical experiences and innovative, enriching educational opportunities—both within the inspiring Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center and across the community. From Beethoven to the Beatles, Sibelius to Star Wars, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra offers a great night out for every interest. A cornerstone of the Dallas cultural landscape Guided by internationally renowned Music Director Fabio Luisi.

ABOUT COPPELL ARTS CENTER

The Coppell Arts Center is located at 505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019. The Center is part of Coppell's 30-year-plan to present nationally touring shows and be the new home for its five resident art companies: The Ballet Ensemble of Texas, Coppell Community Chorale, Coppell Creatives, Coppell Community Orchestra, and Theatre Coppell. Located in the heart of Old Town Coppell, the city's newly developed retail and entertainment district, the Center serves as the anchoring entertainment venue and fills a need expressed by Coppell residents to provide gathering spaces, a nightlife scene, cultural opportunities, and amenities for Coppell residents and visitors. The 30,000 square-foot center boasts six versatile spaces for a diverse mix of performance styles, exhibits, and entertainment, including a 442-seat main hall to host a variety of performances and productions from concerts, to touring productions, orchestral music, and corporate events; a 196-seat Black Box Theater designed for intimate theatrical productions, art exhibitions, and special events; a 2,000-square foot multi-purpose reception hall to host art exhibits, events, meetings, and nightlife; and The Grove Performance Plaza to serve as an outdoor community space for special events and performances with views of Old Town Coppell. For more information, go to CoppellArtsCenter.org or follow the Coppell Arts Center on Facebookor Instagram. Join the conversation by following #coppellartscenter and #oldtowncoppell.

ABOUT OLD TOWN COPPELL

Coppell is known for its small-town feel, and no place exemplifies this better than Old Town Coppell. Located in the City's historic district, Old Town stands at the roots of where the community began the original townsite settled in the 1880s. Residential homes, businesses, and restaurants line the streets, creating a walkable, vibrant community and charming gathering place clustered around a beautiful town square. Home to the Coppell Farmers Market​, the Coppell Arts Center, and several boutiques and restaurants, Old Town visitors and residents live, work and play in this dynamic new community that captures the essence of Coppell's historical roots and quality of life. For more information, gocoppelltx.gov/oldtown or Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Join the conversation by following #visitoldtowncoppell, #oldtowncoppell, and #coppell.