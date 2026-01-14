Stolen Shakespeare Guild to Stage SENSE AND SENSIBILITY in Fort Worth

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Stolen Shakespeare Guild has announced the cast of its upcoming production of Jane Austen's SENSE AND SENSIBILITY, adapted for the stage by Jessica Swale.

When the Dashwood sisters are left nearly penniless, they must navigate love, heartbreak, and society's expectations with both sense and sensibility. Austen's beloved tale comes alive in this spirited, witty adaptation filled with romance, scandal, and the enduring bonds of sisterhood. (PG)

CAST:

Molly Kessler as Elinor Dashwood

Lynley Glickler as Marianne Dashwood

Claire Morgan as Margaret Dashwood

Amanda Hawkins as Mrs. Dashwood

Cameron Martinez as Edward Ferrars

Blake Hametner* as Colonel Brandon

Gavin Mariscano as John Willoughby

Laura Martin Jones* as Mrs. Jennings

Gary Payne* as Sir John Middleton

Chloe Carroll as Lucy Steele

Kirsty Johnson as Fanny Dashwood

Ben Plopper as John Dashwood

Bradley Langan as Robert Ferrars and Mr. Palmer

Tasha Gaftea as Mrs. Palmer and Miss Grey

Jason Morgan* as Thomas, Mr. Perks, and Dr. Harris

*Denotes SSG Actor Ensemble Member

Directed by Lauren Morgan, SENSE AND SENSIBILITY opens Friday, February 6, and runs through February 22, 2026, at the Stolen Shakespeare Guild's new venue: 3623 Decatur Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76106.