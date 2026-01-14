Stolen Shakespeare Guild to Stage SENSE AND SENSIBILITY in Fort Worth

Fort Worth's Stolen Shakespeare Guild announces cast for the new adaptation of Jane Austen's classic
The Stolen Shakespeare Guild has announced the cast of its upcoming production of Jane Austen's SENSE AND SENSIBILITY, adapted for the stage by Jessica Swale.
When the Dashwood sisters are left nearly penniless, they must navigate love, heartbreak, and society's expectations with both sense and sensibility. Austen's beloved tale comes alive in this spirited, witty adaptation filled with romance, scandal, and the enduring bonds of sisterhood. (PG)
Molly Kessler as Elinor Dashwood
Lynley Glickler as Marianne Dashwood
Claire Morgan as Margaret Dashwood
Amanda Hawkins as Mrs. Dashwood
Cameron Martinez as Edward Ferrars
Blake Hametner* as Colonel Brandon
Gavin Mariscano as John Willoughby
Laura Martin Jones* as Mrs. Jennings
Gary Payne* as Sir John Middleton
Chloe Carroll as Lucy Steele
Kirsty Johnson as Fanny Dashwood
Ben Plopper as John Dashwood
Bradley Langan as Robert Ferrars and Mr. Palmer
Tasha Gaftea as Mrs. Palmer and Miss Grey
Jason Morgan* as Thomas, Mr. Perks, and Dr. Harris
*Denotes SSG Actor Ensemble Member
Directed by Lauren Morgan, SENSE AND SENSIBILITY opens Friday, February 6, and runs through February 22, 2026, at the Stolen Shakespeare Guild's new venue: 3623 Decatur Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76106.
Videos