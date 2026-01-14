Echo Theatre Will Stage New Musical SILHOUETTES in Dallas This January

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Echo Theatre will present score-in-hand readings of Silhouettes, a new musical by Jordan Ealey and Ari Afsar, on Jan. 16–17, 2026, at the Bath House Cultural Center. Performances are free to the public. $20 suggested donations are accepted at the door.

Developed in the aftermath of the fall of Roe v. Wade, Silhouettes is a 75-minute, two-hander musical that examines a pivotal moment in American history through the intersecting lives of two women navigating the decision to have an abortion.

The musical has been developed through several key workshops and residencies, including the Fearless New Play Festival at the University of Maryland (2023), a Winter Incubator residency at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre Center (2023), a workshop at the University of Rochester (2024), an Abortion Storytelling Panel at the American Studies Association Annual Meeting (2024), selection as a finalist for New Works, New Voices at Syracuse University (2024) and a presentation at the 2025 BabelFest New Works Festival at Redhouse Arts Center.

The story follows Naima, a Black woman in her 30s, and Ashley, an Asian American teen who meet in a waiting room in Chicago, seeking abortions. Though they couldn’t be more different, the women share a brief moment in time in which they confront family expectations, fears around parenthood, intersecting systems of oppression and the reality that access to choice has never been guaranteed.

In a joint statement, Ealey and Afsar said Silhouettes was born from their need to process the emotional and political aftermath of Roe’s fall. “We continue to see that history is cyclical and equity is fleeting,” they said. “But when policy fails, art has the opportunity to step in. Silhouettes is a musical about choice, sisterhood and intergenerational courage.” They added that presenting the work in Dallas reflects their commitment to community-building in states like Texas where bans and restrictions have made women and gender minorities particularly vulnerable. “We want this musical to be a safe and brave haven amid attempts to create a culture of fear and a reminder that people are not alone.”

The cast includes Johanna Nchekwube as Naima and Mira Are as Ashley, with Ari Afsar performing in the role of Sheena. The Silhouettes are played by Analyse Melendez, Samantha Padilla and Sienna Riehle. Jordan Ealey will participate as a visiting playwright.

The readings, co-produced by Liz Sankarsingh and Kateri Cale, are directed by Kateri Cale with musical direction by Vonda K. Bowling.