Texas Beer Fest Returns to Fair Park This March

The Big Texas Beer Fest returns to the Automobile Building at Fair Park on March 27-28, 2020. The event was founded in 2012 and has raised nearly $75,000 for the North Texas Food Bank since its inception. Named as Dallas Observer's best beer festival two years in a row, and Blitz Weekly's best festival, this year's event expects to draw over 8,000 attendees across two days. The festival is one of the Southwest's largest beer events and will feature over 450 beers from more than 100 breweries.

Tickets for the festival are available at http://www.bigtexasbeerfest.com. Tickets will be released in four stages, with each stage increasing by a few dollars. Attendees can buy before January 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM to save the most money possible. Tickets range from $32 to $75 depending on which day you attend and when you purchase. VIP tickets enable attendees to gain entrance to the event one hour early to enjoy all the rare and unique beers with minimal lines. Big Texas Beer Fest has sold out every Saturday since year two, so organizers recommend purchasing in advance. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit local charity, the North Texas Food Bank.

In addition to award-winning beers from all over the world, the festival will also feature ten local food trucks and vendors, and local and regional bands. Attendees can also sample artisan food and non-alcoholic beverages from local vendors, such as Dallas Caramel Company and Saap Lao Jerky. Music and food trucks can be found in the outdoor food and music pavilion. Free Play Richardson, a vintage arcade, is tentatively scheduled to be onsite in full force creating a vintage 'Arcade Alley', where attendees can relive favorite arcade games of their youth.

The festival's hours are Friday, March 27 from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM, and Saturday, March 28 from 2:00 PM until 6:30 PM. Each VIP session will begin one hour prior to the times noted.





