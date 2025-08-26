Texas Ballet Theater To Open 2025–26 Season With Trey Mcintyre’s Reimagined PETER PAN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) will launch its 2025–2026 season with the Texas premiere of Peter Pan, a newly reimagined two-act ballet from internationally acclaimed choreographer Trey McIntyre. Performances will take place at the Winspear Opera House in Dallas September 19–21 and at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth October 3–5.

This fresh adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s beloved tale is co-produced by TBT in partnership with Nevada Ballet Theatre and BalletMet. The production features all-new sets and costumes by award-winning designer Emma Bailey (Six: The Musical), who brings a visually stunning world to life, from the drawing rooms of Victorian London to the colorful fantasy of Neverland.

McIntyre, who first premiered a three-act version of Peter Pan at Houston Ballet in 2002, blends inventive choreography and heartfelt storytelling in this new two-act production. “The elements of Peter Pan that are important are the feelings of awe, surprise, and joy,” McIntyre shares. “I want adults to see themselves in the spirit of this work—that seed of childhood that is in every person. And I want kids to just be kids and do what kids do.”

TBT Artistic Director Tim O’Keefe, who once performed as Captain Hook in McIntyre’s original version, notes that this reimagined Peter Pan continues the company’s commitment to innovative, story-driven productions that captivate audiences of all ages.

Tickets are available now at texasballettheater.org or by calling the TBT Box Office at 877-828-9200.