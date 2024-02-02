TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL to Launch Digital Lottery at Bass Performance Hall

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, and the producers of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical are launching a digital lottery powered by Broadway Direct, offering fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $35 tickets available for all performances of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical at Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall. Now rolling on tour across North America, it's simply the best that this new musical will make its Bass Hall debut in a limited engagement February 6-11 as part of the 2023-2024 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries the day before each performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm starting Monday, February 5, for the Tuesday evening performance, February 6. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $35 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis, concluding with the Sunday evening performance, February 11. All entrants are encouraged to follow Bass Performance Hall on Instagram (@basshall), Twitter (@basshall) and Facebook (@bassperformancehall) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup at Will Call at the Bass Hall Box Office one hour prior to showtime. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.basshall.com/lottery.