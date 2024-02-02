TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL to Launch Digital Lottery at Bass Performance Hall

The production will run Feb 6-11.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 3 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
NTPA Plano to Present SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Next Month Photo 4 NTPA Plano to Present SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Next Month

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL to Launch Digital Lottery at Bass Performance Hall

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, and the producers of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical are launching a digital lottery powered by Broadway Direct, offering fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $35 tickets available for all performances of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical at Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall. Now rolling on tour across North America, it's simply the best that this new musical will make its Bass Hall debut in a limited engagement February 6-11 as part of the 2023-2024 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries the day before each performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm starting Monday, February 5, for the Tuesday evening performance, February 6. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $35 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis, concluding with the Sunday evening performance, February 11. All entrants are encouraged to follow Bass Performance Hall on Instagram (@basshall), Twitter (@basshall) and Facebook (@bassperformancehall) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup at Will Call at the Bass Hall Box Office one hour prior to showtime. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.basshall.com/lottery.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical




RELATED STORIES

1
Reviews: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Launches National Tour; Photo
Reviews: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Launches National Tour;

The National Tour of Tina - the Tina Turner Musical launched in Washington, D.C. Read all of the reviews here!

More Hot Stories For You

Theatre Wesleyan Adds Special Understudy Performance Of EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEARTheatre Wesleyan Adds Special Understudy Performance Of EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR
North Texas Irish Festival Returns To Fair Park Next MonthNorth Texas Irish Festival Returns To Fair Park Next Month
I HATE HAMLET Announced At Pocket Sandwich Theatre, February 23- March 23I HATE HAMLET Announced At Pocket Sandwich Theatre, February 23- March 23
Photo: Get a First Look at Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Hopeful Theatre ProjectPhoto: Get a First Look at Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Hopeful Theatre Project

Videos

Go Behind The Scenes Of ELEKTRA's Load-in Time at The Dallas Opera Video
Go Behind The Scenes Of ELEKTRA's Load-in Time at The Dallas Opera
Casa Mañana's SEUSSICAL Performs On Good Morning Texas Video
Casa Mañana's SEUSSICAL Performs On Good Morning Texas
Character Breakdown: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in Dallas Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (1/04-2/03)Tracker
Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now! in Dallas Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
Calendar Girls in Dallas Calendar Girls
Allen Contemporary Theatre (1/26-2/11)Tracker
Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins in Dallas Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins
Artisan Center Theater (4/12-5/04)CAST
The Pillowman in Dallas The Pillowman
Stone Cottage at the Addison Theatre Centre (2/16-2/25)
Little Women in Dallas Little Women
Genesis Children's Theatre (4/18-4/21)
Hamilton (Philip Company) in Dallas Hamilton (Philip Company)
Bass Performance Hall (6/11-6/23)
Hundred Days book by Sarah Gancher Music & Lyrics by Abigail & Shaun Bengson in Dallas Hundred Days book by Sarah Gancher Music & Lyrics by Abigail & Shaun Bengson
Circle Theatre (6/06-7/06)
The Prom in Dallas The Prom
Kalita Humphreys Theater (7/12-7/28)
Seussical, KIDS in Dallas Seussical, KIDS
Genesis Children's Theatre (5/03-5/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You