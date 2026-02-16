UT Arlington Theatre to Stage THE BEAUX' STRATAGEM and IVORIES This Spring

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Theatre Arts and Dance Department will present two plays this spring in Rep: Restoration comedy, The Beaux' Stratagem, and the regional premiere of Riley Elton McCarthy's queer horror comedy, Ivories.

Directed by acting professor Libby Hawkins, The Beaux' Stratagem is a late Restoration English comedy adapted by Thornton Wilder and Ken Ludwig from George Farquhar's 1707 play. When Archer and Aimwell go in search of fortune through marriage, mayhem ensues, and they find love instead. Runs February 20-March 1.

In Ivories' 20-something Sloane faces selling their beloved grandmother's old house, the past comes back to haunt them-literally. This is the DFW premiere of this show that just finished a run at London's Old Red Lion Theatre. Directed by guest artist Evan Michael Woods of Fort Worth's Amphibian Stage, Ivories runs February 21-28.

This unlikely pairing of plays is a true collaboration among Theatre Arts and Dance programs. UTA Design and Technology BFA students and faculty will transform Stratagem's lively tavern setting into Ivories haunted house setting-and back again-each weekend. These repertory shows were programmed with the development of the actors' performance experience in mind, as well as theatre technology students' skills and interest in special effects.

IVORIES CREATIVE TEAM:

Booth Stage Manager Hailey Green/Deck Stage Manager Ruby Lecroy

Lighting Design by Jace Githens

Sound & Projection Design by Tyler Haws

Costume Design by Billy Blue

Scenic Design by Leah Mazur with Associates Arlie Coker & Vie Walker

Props by Justin Miller with Associate Stephanie Divoky

Fight Choreography by Joe Chapa

Intimacy Direction by Hailey Green

Technical Direction by Benjamin Phillips

THE BEAUX' STRATAGEM CREATIVE TEAM

Stage Manager Laz Jarrell/Assistant Stage Manager Gecamri Duffie

Lighting Design by Jace Githens

Sound Design by Jasmine Suarez

Costume Design by Margaret Monostory with Assistant Hannah Chavez

Scenic Design by Leah Mazur with Associates Arlie Coker & Vie Walker

Props by Justin Miller with Associate Stephanie Divoky

Fight Choreography by Joe Chapa

Dialect Coaching by Megan Noble

Technical Direction by Benjamin Phillips

The Department of Theatre Arts and Dance in the College of Liberal Arts at UTA provides comprehensive undergraduate education through theory, research, and practice in the performing arts, theatrical design, and dance. Theatre Arts and Dance's educational environment is characterized by shared values, unity of purpose, diversity of opinion, mutual respect, and a commitment to lifelong learning.

Tickets are $22 for general admission, $15 for UTA students, Theatre Arts & Dance alumni, faculty/staff, and seniors (65+); and $10 for Theatre Arts & Dance majors.

Performances of The Beaux' Stratagem will be held Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 21 at 2 p.m., Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m., and March 1 at 2 p.m. Performances of Ivories will be held Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 22 at 2 p.m., Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m., and Feb. 28 at 2 p.m.

For more information or interviews with the artistic team, contact Kris O'Brien at kobrien@uta.edu.