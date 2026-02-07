CORP Theatre to Present MUSICAL OF MUSICALS Valentine’s Weekend

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Company of Rowlett Performers will present The Musical of Musicals — The Musical, with its two-weekend run beginning on Friday, February 13 at the Plaza Theatre in Garland.

Imagine five unforgettable love stories unfolding on one stage — each told in the distinct style of an award-winning Broadway composer. It’s the perfect night out and a uniquely charming Valentine’s gift to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Returning to DFW after nearly two decades, The Musical of Musicals is a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud celebration of musical theatre at its cleverest. The show spoofs the genre by taking one simple plot — an ingenue who can’t pay her rent — and reimagining it five different ways, each in the iconic style of a Broadway master: Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Kander and Ebb. The result is a high-energy, smart satire packed with big laughs, bold performances, and knowing nods Broadway fans will love.

Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. on February 13, 14, 20, and 21, with 2 p.m. matinees on February 15 and 22.

The CORP production features 10 talented local performers from across the Greater Dallas–Fort Worth area, each taking on multiple roles in this rapid-fire musical spoof. The cast includes Grant Palmore, Aaron Tom, Andrea Fernandez, Mizani Washburn, Sherry Etzel, Skylar Navratil, Tess Nameth Beck, Grant Palmore, Matthew Jenkins, Janel Cooper and Jed Davis.

The show is directed by Alex Bigus, who is also a familiar face on stages throughout the region.

"This show is a love letter to musical theatre," Bigus said. "Whether you’re a die-hard Broadway fan or someone who just loves to laugh, you’ll recognize these styles instantly — and enjoy seeing them turned delightfully upside down. It’s joyful, clever, and a lot of fun."