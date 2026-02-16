Sublime Me Gusta Festival Adds Portland and Salt Lake City Dates This Summer

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Additional dates have been announced for the inaugural year of Sublime Me Gusta Festival, powered by SMKFLWR, building on the previously announced May 9th debut of the festival in Fort Worth, Texas. Tickets for Sublime Me Gusta Festival start at $89.99 for General Admission and are on sale now here.

Saturday, June 27 at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland, Oregon will feature main stage performances from Southern California band Sublime, Cypress Hill, The Interrupters, Long Beach Dub All Stars, Codefendants, DIZZYISDEAD, and others, as wellas sets from Jakobs Castle (featuring Jakob Nowell), Strange Case and more on the SVN/BVRNT Stage.

The Saturday, July 18 event at Zions Bank Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah includes Sublime, Slightly Stoopid, Pennywise, Long Beach Dub All Stars, The Ataris, Codefendants and more on the main stage, along with Jakobs Castle (featuring Jakob Nowell), Strange Case and more on the SVN/BVRNT Stage.

As previously announced, Sublime Me Gusta Festival debuts Saturday, May 9 at Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth, Texas with Sublime, joined by their long-time friends and fellow icons Slightly Stoopid, as well as Iration, Long Beach Dub Allstars, The Ataris, Codefendants, and HR of Bad Brains on the main stage, along with sets from Jakobs Castle (featuring Jakob Nowell), Strange Case and more on the SVN/BVRNT Stage.

The Fort Worth and Portland events will also offer craft beer sampling as a $15.99 add-on purchase for those 21+, showcasing the best local, regional, and national craft beer, hard seltzer, and cider from Noon to 3:00 PM.

This new multi-city celebration of reggae, punk rock, hip hop and the spirit of Sublime marks the beginning of a national festival series, created by Regime Music Group and Brew Ha Ha Productions, and built around Sublime.

Each stop will feature a lineup hand-picked to represent the crossroads of reggae and punk. Fans can expect full-day events packed with live performances, local vendors, art, food, drinks, and exclusive Sublime experiences designed to bring the culture to life.

In 2026, the band will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled album with two sold-out nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, April 17 and 18, marking the kickoff of a year-long celebration honoring the 1996 album. Their new album, Until The Sun Explodes, is also set to be released in 2026.

The band recently made history with the breakout single “Ensenada,” which spent seven consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart, setting the record for the longest run at #1 on alternative radio in 2025.

Sublime Me Gusta Festival is co-produced by Sublime and Brew Ha Ha Productions, one of the nation’s premier independent festival producers known for delivering world-class, artist-curated experiences across the country. Together, Sublime and BHHP aim to create an unforgettable festival environment celebrating the music and culture that have inspired generations.

Sublime Me Gusta Dates

Saturday, May 9 – Fort Worth, Texas – Panther Island Pavilion

Location: 395 Purcey Street, Fort Worth, Texas

Saturday, June 27 – Portland, Oregon – Tom McCall Waterfront Park

Location: 98 SW Naito Parkway, Portland, OR

Saturday, July 18 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Zions Bank Pavilion

Location: 14787 S Academy Parkway, Herriman, Utah

Photo Credit: Christaan Felber