Cast and Creative Team Set For NATIVE GARDENS at MainStage Irving-Las Colinas

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced the cast, creative team, and performance dates for their upcoming production of Native Gardens, a new comedy by Karen Zacarías.

Native Gardens is an uplifting, funny, feel-good play that draws its humor from each of its well-intentioned yet imperfectly human characters. A disagreement over a long-standing fence line spirals into an all-out war of taste, class, privilege, and entitlement. The hilarious results guarantee no one comes out smelling like a rose. Gardens and cultures clash – turning friendly neighbors into feuding enemies in this entertaining comedy.

The play premiered in Cincinnati, OH at the Cincinnati Playhouse in 2016 and has since become a favorite at regional theatres everywhere. DC Theatre Scene said “Native Gardens is a true breath of comic fresh air. It's a biting, perceptive, and ultimately hopeful sendup to our fraught relationships with those around us – even right next door. Beyond snappy one-liners and garden hose fights, the play challenges audiences to look beyond petty differences and rediscover our shared decency.”

Karen Zacarías was recently hailed by American Theater Magazine as one of the ten most-produced playwrights in the U.S. Her award-winning plays include The Copper Children, Destiny of Desire, The Book Club Play, and many more. She is the author of ten renowned Theatre for Young Audiences musicals (including Ella Enchanted: The Musical) and the librettist of several ballets.

Don't miss your chance to see this sharp comedy, running from March 6-21, 2026, at the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd, Irving). Single tickets range from $26.50 to $33.50 and are available for purchase through the Irving Arts Center Box Office. Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the Irving Arts Center Box Office at 972-252-2787.