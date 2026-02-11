Urban Arts Collective to Honor Black Theatre at 8th Irma P. Hall Awards

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 8th Annual Irma P. Hall Black Theatre Awards, presented by Urban Arts Collective, will celebrate outstanding achievement in Black theatre, honoring artists, productions, and leaders whose work continues to shape the cultural landscape locally and nationally. Named for acclaimed actress Irma P. Hall, the awards affirm Black theatre as a vital, living force in American arts and culture.

Founded to uplift Black theatre-makers across generations, the Irma P. Hall Black Theatre Awards recognize excellence in performance, direction, design, storytelling, and leadership. The ceremony spotlights both established visionaries and emerging voices whose work reflects artistic rigor, cultural truth, and deep community impact.

Irma P. Hall's career - spanning stage, film, and television - stands as a testament to the endurance and brilliance of Black artists working across time, place, and form. The awards bearing her name honor that ongoing influence while centering the artists who continue to expand the possibilities of Black storytelling today.

Now in its eighth year, the Irma P. Hall Black Theatre Awards have become a significant platform for visibility, recognition, and investment in Black-led theatre, contributing to a broader national conversation about equity, legacy, and artistic excellence within the performing arts.