THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Returns To NTPA Repertory Theatre in October

NTPA Repertory Theatre will revive its acclaimed production of The Rocky Horror Show this fall, with performances running October 24 through November 2, 2025, at the Rodenbaugh Theatre, Willow Bend Center of the Arts in Plano. The production will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the cult-classic film and will introduce the new NTPA Musical Theatre Orchestra under the direction of Artistic Director Preston Page.

Directed by Nick Mann, with music direction by Billy Veer and choreography by Natasha Wakim, this year’s production will mark the first live performance with the newly formed NTPA Musical Theatre Orchestra. Conductor Scott Eckert will lead a band that includes Will Murdock on drums, Steven Arenz on bass, and Jon Slaughter on guitar.

Audiences can expect interactive extras, including captions to guide the famous audience callbacks, Rocky Horror Survival Kits available for purchase, preshow activities for first-time “Rocky Horror Virgins,” and special late-night shows featuring a costume contest and floor show.

The company will feature Maxwell Skaggs as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Shane Duckett as Brad Majors, and Nicole Brady-Chen as Janet Weiss. Hannah Kelly will appear as Magenta and the Usherette, Kinley Pletzer as Riff Raff, JQ Martin as Rocky and a Phantom, Jessica Maros as Columbia, and Travis Carrick as Eddie and Dr. Scott. Taylor Otey Veer will narrate the production. The ensemble of Phantoms includes Mia Gray, Adeana Carr, Lia Schoendienst, and Alexis Newlin, who also serves as dance captain.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place October 24–November 2, 2025, at the Rodenbaugh Theatre, Willow Bend Center of the Arts, 6121 W. Park Blvd., Suite B216, Plano, TX. Tickets range from $20–$32 and are available at ntparep.org. An ASL-interpreted performance is scheduled for November 2, and all shows will include open captioning.