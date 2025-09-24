 tracker
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Comes to Lyric Stage in October

Performances run from Oct. 10-26.

By: Sep. 24, 2025
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Comes to Lyric Stage in October Image
Lyric Stage, a theatre company dedicated to developing and preserving musicals, will present The Rocky Horror Show just in time for Halloween, from Oct. 10-26 at the Lyric Stage Studio (1170 Quaker St., Dallas, TX 75207). The cult classic, with book, music, and lyrics by Richard O'Brien, invites audience participation. 

 

Scott Guenther, Lyric Stage Managing and Co-Artistic Director, added, “The Rocky Horror Show is an American classic. Grab a group of friends, dress up, and come sing with the cast as we kick off the Halloween season.” 

 

Tickets, which range in price from $42.50-$62.50, can be purchased online.




