THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Will Be Performed at Wichita Theatre This June

Performances will run June 18-July 17.

May. 30, 2021  
Wichita Theatre is presenting The Hunchback of Notre Dame this summer! Performances will run June 18-July 17.

The bells of Notre Dame sound through the famed cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be "Out There," observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful gypsy, Esmeralda.

Quasimodo isn't the only one captivated by her free spirit, though - the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the gypsies - and it's up to Quasimodo to save them all.

Purchase tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36327/production/1047516.


