THE BOOK OF MORMON to Launch Digital Lottery at Bass Performance Hall

THE BOOK OF MORMON will launch a digital lottery powered by Broadway Direct. Fans will have the chance to purchase a limited number of $25 tickets available for all performances at Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall. Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON returns for the fourth time in a limited engagement August 8-10, 2025 as part of the 2025-2026 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

The wildly popular lottery for the Broadway production has attracted as many as 800 entries at some performances. The producers of THE BOOK OF MORMON are pleased to offer low-priced lottery seats for every city on the National Tour.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries the day before each performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm starting Thursday, August 7, for the Friday evening performance, August 8. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $25 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis, concluding with the Sunday evening performance, August 10. All entrants are encouraged to follow Bass Performance Hall on Facebook (@bassperformancehall), Instagram (@basshall) and Threads (@basshall) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup at Will Call at the Bass Hall Box Office one hour prior to showtime. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.basshall.com/lottery.