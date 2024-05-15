Shakespeare Dallas Will Host 52nd Shakespeare in the Park festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shakespeare Dallas will present Twelfth Night and Scenes from The Odyssey by Mary Zimmerman adapted from the translation of “The Odyssey” by Robert Fitzgerald this summer as part of the beloved Dallas tradition, the 52nd Shakespeare in the Park festival. The shows will run concurrently for six weeks Thursday-Sunday at the Samuell-Grand Amphitheater (1500 Tenison Parkway Dallas, TX) Wednesday-Sunday June 14 through July 21, 2024. Picnicking is encouraged and beer and wine is allowed.

Gates open at 7:30 pm for general admission and performances begin at 8:30 pm. The approximate run time for each show is 1 hour 30 minutes with a 10-minute intermission. Tickets start at $20 for general admission, $15 for students and seniors. Season subscriptions start at $50 and include priority seating and early admission to the grounds. Click here for tickets.

Shakespeare in the Park: Twelfth Night

By Shakespeare Dallas

June 21 - July 21, 2024 | Wednesday - Sunday at 8:30 pm

Samuell-Grand Amphitheater (1500 Tenison Parkway Dallas, TX)

Tickets start at $20

Join Shakespeare Dallas for the beloved summer tradition Shakespeare in the Park. Directed by Rob Clare, hilarity ensues in this classic Shakespeare romantic comedy through a classic case of mistaken identity. When Viola and her twin brother Sebastian are shipwrecked on the African coast and believe the other to be drowned, Viola disguises herself as a young man and, under the name of Cesario, gets a job as a servant for the Duke, Orsino. This production is set in the 1930’s and is perfect for those who want a more modern version of Shakespeare.

The cast of Twelfth Night includes Mikaela Baker as Olivia, Francine Gonzalez as Viola, Caleb Mosley as Orsino, Ryan Michael Friedman as Feste, Michael Johnson as Malvolio, Francesca Santodomingo as Maria, Shawn Gann as Toby, Sean M. Lewis as Andrew, Nick Hone as Fabian, Eric Garcia as Sebastian, Logan Rhys Hallwas as Antonio, Theo Moers as Captain/Priest, Zay Driver as Curio, Brian Vigen as Valentine, and Anthony Reynolds as Office.

Shakespeare in the Park: Scenes from The Odyssey by Mary Zimmerman

Adapted from the translation of “The Odyssey” by Robert Fitzgerald

By Shakespeare Dallas

June 14 - July 19, 2024 | Wednesday - Sunday at 8:30 pm

Samuell-Grand Amphitheater (1500 Tenison Parkway Dallas, TX)

Tickets start at $20

Join Shakespeare Dallas for the beloved summer tradition Shakespeare in the Park. Picnicking is encouraged and beer and wine is allowed. Directed by Danielle Georgiou, Justin Locklear and Jenni Stewart, this show is about a modern young woman is struggling to understand Robert Fitzgerald's translation of Homer’s The Odyssey when suddenly a Greek muse appears, and the young woman becomes the goddess Athena and a tireless advocate for Odysseus in his struggle to get home. Watch as the epic story of Odysseus's ten-year journey with characters such as Circe, the Cyclops, Poseidon, Calypso, the Sirens, and others unfolds!

The ensemble includes Adrian Godinez, Nicole Berastequi, Elizabeth Evans, David Helms, Rudy Lopez, Carson Wright, Harper Caroline Lee, Brandon Whitlock, Celeste Perez, Chidalu Agbor, Cameron Casey, Lisette Sandoval-Perez, Brandon Wetch, London Crawford, Bethany Gabrielle Mejorado, and Caitlin Chapa.

