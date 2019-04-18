SEXOLOGY: THE MUSICAL! Plays The Dallas Solo Fest

Audacity Theatre Lab presents the South Central US premiere of Mel Moseley's Sexology: The Musical! Thursday, June 6 to Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Dallas Solo Fest.

Mel Moseley is a theatre artist, musician, writer, storyteller, and facilitator and general practitioner of doing her very best to live an authentic life while hoping to inspire others to do the same. This summer she tours her one-woman musical from Portland, OR to Portland, ME spreading the gospel of sex-positivity.

Sexology: The Musical! explores the ins-and-outs of monogamy, ethical non-monogamy, and polyamory through personal storytelling and music. If you've ever wondered how alternative relationships work, this is the show for you! From monogamy to swinging to polyamory to relationship anarchy, Mel has been there. Join her on this journey where she asks: "What if we all did what works best for us and our partners in our relationships and weren't afraid to be honest about it?" In Mel's mind, the world might be a safer and more loving place.

"It's everything you want in a solo show - funny, vulnerable, tender, charming - with the bonus of kick ass songs! She's like a troubadour for sexual self-acceptance and the joy of coming together with love and lust and everything in between," says Eleanor O'Brien, Artistic Director for Dance Naked Productions and producer of the Come Inside Festival.

Praised by critics and audiences for its performances at the 2018 Come Inside Festival and Sex Positive Portland events in Portland, OR. Sexology: The Musical! launched its 2019 spring/summer tour in March at Polytopia in Portland, OR and the Rogue Festival in Fresno, CA.

Mel says: "When I was young, I thought you were supposed to find your one true love and ride off into the sunset together - I didn't know there was any other option. Before I even knew the term monogamy, that idea was burned into my brain. Growing up in suburbia in the 70s and 80s, it was all about getting your man. At the same time, all of my fantasies as a teen were about women. Then I discovered there's a huge world out there of possible relationship structures. Men, women, dyads, triads, and more. In fact, you can create your own structure and do it ethically and transparently! And so, off I went exploring."

Mel Moseley received her MA in Theatre Arts from the University of Oregon. Her first solo show, How to Swallow and Still Keep Your Girlish Figure, premiered in Eugene, OR and was performed in Portland, OR and Denver, CO. She toured nationally with Brainwaves Improv Comedy Group and Rattlebrain Theatre. She has appeared in Mortified in Portland, OR, San Francisco, CA, Berkeley, CA, and Chicago, IL singing songs she wrote between the ages of 14-19 about the boys that broke her heart. Her storytelling credits include Mystery Box, 7 Deadly Sins, Urban Tellers and the Moth StorySLAM.





