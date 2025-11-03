Richard A. Freeman, Jr. Named Artistic Director Of Dallas Black Dance Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Board of Directors of Dallas Black Dance Theatre have announced the appointment of Richard A. Freeman, Jr. as Artistic Director, establishing the esteemed former DBDT dancer, resident choreographer, and prominent arts leader as the next generation of artistic leadership for one of America's most acclaimed dance institutions as it approaches its 50th anniversary season.

"Richard has been an integral part of Dallas Black Dance Theatre's artistic fabric for years, and his extraordinary leadership during his time as Interim Artistic Director made this decision clear," said Heidi K. Murray, member of DBDT's Board of Directors. "His dedication to artistic excellence, his deep understanding of our mission, and his vision for the future of contemporary modern dance make him the ideal person to lead DBDT into this exciting new chapter. We are thrilled to welcome him as Artistic Director."

"Richard embodies everything Dallas Black Dance Theatre stands for—artistry, excellence, and a deep commitment to uplifting our community through dance," said Ann M. Williams, Founder of Dallas Black Dance Theatre. "I have had the privilege of watching him grow from a gifted dancer into an inspiring leader and visionary artist. His dedication to preserving our legacy while boldly charting new artistic territory gives me tremendous confidence in DBDT's future. Richard understands what it means to carry this company forward, and I could not be more proud to see him step into this role."

During his tenure as Interim Artistic Director for DBDT's recently completed 48th season and current 49th season, Freeman demonstrated exceptional artistic vision and leadership, guiding the company through dynamic seasons of performances and community engagement. His extensive experience within DBDT—having served as lead dancer, resident choreographer, Artistic Assistant for DBDT: Encore!, Booking Assistant for both Dallas Black Dance Theatre and DBDT: Encore!, and Artistic Project Coordinator—uniquely positions him to steward the Company's continued growth, artistic development and excellence.

"I am deeply honored to accept this role and to continue building on the incredible foundation established by the vision of Ann Williams," said Freeman. "This company has a unique power to move, inspire, and unite communities through dance. I look forward to working with our talented dancers, staff, and board to create unforgettable artistic experiences and to nurture the next generation of dance artists."

As Artistic Director, Freeman will oversee all areas of DBDT's artistic operations while continuing to present world-class performances and expanding educational programming and community partnerships throughout Dallas and beyond.

A native of Washington, D.C., Freeman's journey in dance began with the District of Columbia Youth Ensemble and the Washington Ballet, flourishing through his education at the prestigious Duke Ellington School of the Arts and Virginia Commonwealth University. His professional career spans performances with Elisa Monte Dance, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Arts Unlimited, and Houston Grand Opera. Freeman's versatility shines through his appearances in notable productions including Casablanca, Porgy and Bess, and The Wiz, as well as commercial work.

Freeman's artistry has been shaped by performing works from legendary choreographers such as Alvin Ailey, Talley Beatty, and Debbie Allen. His choreographic influence has already left a notable mark on the dance community, creating works for numerous prestigious institutions including Texas Ballet Theater School, Duke Ellington School of the Arts, Texas Christian University, and Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. His extensive experience teaching master classes and workshops nationwide positions him well to carry forward the Company's educational mission while pushing artistic boundaries in this exciting new chapter.

Freeman officially assumes the role of Artistic Director effective October 24, 2025.