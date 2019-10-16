Renee Elise Goldsberry Comes to the Eisemann Center

Eisemann Center Presents An Evening with Renée Elise Goldsberry at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 7:30 pm in the Hill Performance Hall. Renée Elise Goldsberry received the Tony Award, Grammy Award, Drama Desk Award and Lucille Lortel Award for her performance off and on Broadway in the musical phenomenon Hamilton. Since winning the Tony Award, she has appeared in Baz Luhrmann's "The Get Down" for Netflix and shot the title role for HBO's "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" opposite Oprah Winfrey. She is currently starring in the Netflix series "Altered Carbon".

Prior to Hamilton, Renée's appearances on stage include her Outer Critics Circle Award nominated performance opposite Frances McDormand in the play Good People, as well as the original stage version of The Color Purple. She made her Broadway debut in The Lion King and was the last "Mimi" in Rent. Her off-Broadway appearances have included several Shakespeare productions for The Public Theater's New York Shakespeare Festival, where Hamilton originated.



Her television appearances include her recurring roles on "The Good Wife," "Law & Order: SVU" and "The Following." She was nominated twice for a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance on "One Life to Live." On film, she appeared most recently in "Sisters" with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and in "Every Secret Thing" with Diane Lane and Elizabeth Banks.



Tickets are $48-$59 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650 and group discounts are available for 10 or more persons.

The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park. Sponsors for the 2019-2020 Season include The Dallas Morning News, Methodist Richardson Medical Center, UT Dallas, Altrusa International of Richardson, Inc. and Raising Cane's.





