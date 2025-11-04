RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER Comes to Casa Mañana This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Casa Mañana will present the holiday favorite Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer in Fort Worth from November 22 to December 23, 2025. Filled with classic songs like “A Holly Jolly Christmas” and “The Island of Misfit Toys,” the production captures the spirit of the season through music, friendship, and self-discovery. The show continues Casa Mañana’s tradition of family-friendly holiday programming under the Dome.

Audiences will enjoy a journey through the North Pole as Rudolph and his friends discover the importance of individuality and belonging. The musical features beloved hits from the original Rankin/Bass television special, including “The Most Wonderful Day of the Year” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” presented with dazzling stage design and a message of acceptance that resonates across generations.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer stars Simon Kowalski as Rudolph, David Allsup as Hermey, Braxton O. Johnson as Sam, Zak Reynolds as Yukon Cornelius, and Addisen Bairrington as Clarice. The ensemble features Lillian Bicheno, Patrick Bilbow, Allison Bridgeman, Isabella Green, Hunter Hall, Dylan Markey, Giancarlo Marrero, Nathan Middleton, Grace Moore, Dominic Pecikonis, Ally Kay Ramsey, Gabrielle Rollins, Kristal Seid, Maximilian Swenson, and Phillip Taylor.

The production is directed by BJ Cleveland, choreographed by Laura West Strawser, and music directed by Matthew Stern. Additional creative staff include Samuel Rushen (lighting design), Kimberly V. Powers (scenic design), Allan Branson (sound design), Tammy Spencer (costume design), and Catherine Petty-Rogers (hair, wig, and makeup design).

Director BJ Cleveland, celebrating his 52nd year under the Dome, has helmed and performed in numerous Casa Mañana productions, including Mary Poppins Jr., Beauty and the Beast, A Tuna Christmas, Grease, and Matilda. Choreographer Laura West Strawser has choreographed Will Rogers Follies, The Producers, and The Wedding Singer, with performance credits spanning national tours and the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. Music director Matthew Stern is a New York–based conductor and pianist whose Off-Broadway and regional credits include Come From Away, Evita, Pippin, and The Prom.

Tickets

Ticket prices start at $19 and are available at www.casamanana.org or through the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, located at 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Accessibility and Special Performances

An ASL-interpreted performance is included in the run. Casa Mañana will also continue its Sensory Friendly program with a relaxed performance on Sunday, November 30 at 11:00 a.m., featuring softened sound and lighting, a supportive environment, and a designated quiet space for audience members. Additional details and accessibility resources are available at www.casamanana.org.