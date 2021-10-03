Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Mckinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

The cast includes 60 students for schools all over North Texas.

Oct. 3, 2021  

Mckinney Youth onSTAGE will open its 11th season with the classic Disney musical, Beauty and the Beast. The show will be led by seniors Sydney Enoch as Belle and Kaidon Peterson as The Beast. Another senior, Everest Pearson will play Gaston. The cast includes 60 students for schools all over North Texas. as a 501c3, MYO provides a full season of plays and musicals to all students in the area with no tuition fees.

Sydney has previously played Belle, as well as Ariel, Cinderella, and Anna, among her over 30 roles. She also runs a Princess party business appearing as a variety of characters. Everest has previously played both Gaston and The Beast. Both are looking forward to reprising their roles.

The show will be held at the Church Street Auditorium, 306 North Church Street in Mckinney. Shows are October 20-22, 7:00 nightly. The tickets are $12 and can be purchased at the door or in advance at:

https://mckinney-youth-onstage.square.site. For more information contact us at myoyouththeatre@gmail.com

Sydney Enoch

Sydney Enoch

Sydney Enoch

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Ensemble

Stanten Smith as Lumiere

Abbie Brown and Everest Pearson

Bekah Davis and Everest Pearson

Layla Laro


