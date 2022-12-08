Photos: Get a First Look at Grand Prairie Arts Council's A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL
The show runs December 2 - 11, 2022, at the Uptown Theater.
The Grand Prairie Arts Council presents A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL, with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, book by Joseph Robinette, and direction by Kevin Velasquez. The show runs December 2 - 11, 2022, at the Uptown Theater located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050. Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15. Tickets can be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2213827®id=5&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prekindle.com%2Fevents%2Fgrandprairieartscounciluptowntheater?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling the box office at 972-237-8786.
See photos below!
Nine-year-old Ralphie Parker (Lexi Rene & Reece Turley) wants one thing for Christmas, and one thing only: An Official Red Ryder Range Model Carbine Action BB Gun. However, everyone else thinks he'll shoot his eye out! Undeterred, he begins his adventure to convince all the necessary players, from his very protective Mother (Sara Maslowski) to his straightlaced teacher, Miss Shields (Nancy Bartke & Stacey Calvert), all the way to Santa Claus (Cole Lucas) himself, that he needs that gun for the protection of his loved ones, and maybe even a little cowboy glory to call his own. His old man (Ben Cockerell) is just as set on a goal of his own, namely, winning a prize in the $50,000 Great Figures of World Literature Contest. His dreams come true when he wins a major award in the form of a garish, fishnet stocking-clad leg lamp, which horrifies his wife but brings him unadulterated joy. Filled with quirky and lovable characters, this zany, heartfelt, and nostalgic musical is a holiday delight, suitable for the whole family!
Photo credit: Kris Ikejiri & Mallory Roelke
