Pentatonix Sets 'Christmas in the City Tour' for This November

Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning vocal quintet Pentatonix has officially unveiled their Christmas in the City Tour, which kicks off this November and runs until December 22.

Beloved by fans of all ages, the Grammy-winning group has become a staple in holiday celebrations with their annual tours, delighting audiences with their signature harmonies, dazzling production, and festive spirit. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 22 at 10 am here. There will also be a special presale for Pentatonix Patreon members on Monday, August 18, as well as an artist presale on Tuesday, August 19.

“This holiday season, we’re bringing you the hits you know and love, the theatrical magic that makes Christmas feel so special, and a few nostalgic sounds from the past — all in one unforgettable night,” says Kevin Olusola, the group’s beatboxer. “We can’t wait to celebrate with you and your loved ones!”

Fans can take their concert experience to the next level with official VIP packages, available here. Packages may include best-in-house seating, a mini-performance and official Q&A with Pentatonix, an invitation to the pre-show Pentatonix Winter Village, autographed merchandise, and more special seasonal surprises. Availability is limited in each city.

$1 per ticket sold for the Fort Worth and Houston shows will go to Direct Relief to assist in their efforts to help those impacted by the recent flooding in the state. To find out more about Direct Relief’s work, visit www.directrelief.org.

Christmas in the City Tour Dates

11/8 West Valley City, UT Maverik Center

11/9 Denver, CO Ball Arena

11/12 Billings, MT First Interstate Arena

11/13 Rapid City, SD The Monument

11/15 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha

11/16 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

11/19 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena at the Mark

11/20 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

11/22 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

11/23 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

11/24 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

11/29 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

11/30 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

12/2 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

12/3 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

12/4 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena

12/6 Hartford, CT PeoplesBank Arena

12/7 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

12/11 Hershey, PA GIANT Center

12/13 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boiling Arena at Food City Center

12/15 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena

12/16 Orlando, FL Kia Center

12/18 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC

12/20 Houston, TX Toyota Center

12/21 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

12/22 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

About Pentatonix

Since emerging in 2011, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and Daytime EMMY® Award-nominated vocal quintet—Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee—have reached toppled charts, selling 10 million albums worldwide, generating billions of streams, and performing everywhere from The White House and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to The Hollywood Bowl.

Their catalog boasts back-to-back #1 albums on the Billboard 200—namely the gold-certified Pentatonix [2015] and platinum-certified A Pentatonix Christmas [2016]—and has amassed 30 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Internationally, their releases performed equally as well with five albums being certified gold, platinum, or double platinum in Canada and ranking in the Top 40 albums six times in New Zealand.

Their single, “Hallelujah” also achieved international success as a platinum-certified single in Canada and gold-certified in Germany and Switzerland. They notably made history as “the first a cappella act to win ‘Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella’ at the GRAMMY® Awards” in 2015 and 2016. A year later, they earned another GRAMMY® Award in the category “Best Country Duo/Group Performance” for their duet with Dolly Parton on her song “Jolene.”

Along the way, the collective also graced the stage of The Kennedy Center Honors for Tom Hanks, covering “That Thing You Do” as President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama watched from the crowd. They have collaborated with Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, and Lindsey Stirling, to name a few.

Beyond standout awards show and late-night television appearances, Pentatonix leapt onto the big screen with a cameo in the blockbuster Pitch Perfect 2. They have supported organizations such as Make-A-Wish, Do it for the Love Foundation, and more. The quintet reached milestone after milestone with 2021’s Evergreen and 2022’s Holidays Around The World, with each album and accompanying tour setting new records for Pentatonix.

In 2023, the group received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame before closing out the year with a North American Christmas Tour in support of their holiday greatest hits album, The Greatest Christmas Hits. Most recently, Pentatonix starred in the Netflix holiday romcom, Meet Me Next Christmas.