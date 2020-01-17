Mandy Harvey Will Return to the Eisemann Center in February

Eisemann Center Presents MANDY HARVEY AND BAND with the UT Dallas Choirs at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 7:30 pm in the Hill Performance Hall. This event is presented in Partnership with the UT Dallas School of Arts & Humanities. Mandy Harvey is a deaf American singer-songwriter. A Vocal Music Education major at Colorado State University, Mandy lost her residual hearing in 2006-2007 at age eighteen due to a connective tissue disorder and left the program. She pursued several career options, including education, but returned to music in 2008.

Mandy's music attracts the attention of those around the world, adding to her message of hope, dream and believe. As you have seen, Mandy has made a tremendous impact by way of America's Got Talent having reached the finals (finishing in 4th place) and was Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer Winner. In addition, CNN's Great Big Story on Mandy captured over 10 million hits on social media, Burt's Bees signed her up for their "Remarkable Women" campaign, NBC Nightly News profiled her, and she has started performing at the world's most prestigious clubs, concert stages and festivals.

Not content to rest on her burgeoning recording career, her live performances, and inspirational speaking, Mandy just released her first book title; Sensing The Rhythm, Finding My Voice In a World Without Sound published by Howard Books/Simon & Schuster, with a message of helping others to realize their dreams and pursue their hopes. As an Ambassador for No Barriers USA, she travels the country to heighten awareness, break down blocks, challenge stereotypes, and lead the charge toward a brighter future for all.

While her dream of becoming a choir director has died, the music is still alive and well within her. Though her hearing loss is profound, her timing, pitch and passion are perfect. With support from friends, family and her faith, Mandy continues to find joy in music. She will participate in a residency with the UT Dallas Choirs in the week prior to her performance and will perform with the students on stage at the Eisemann Center.

Tickets are $30-$42 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650 and group discounts are available for 10 or more persons.

The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park. Sponsors for the 2019-2020 Season include The Dallas Morning News, Methodist Richardson Medical Center, UT Dallas, Altrusa International of Richardson, Inc. and Raising Cane's.





