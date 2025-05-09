MJ National Tour to Launch Digital Lottery for Bass Performance Hall Engagement

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The national tour of MJ will launch a digital lottery for its engagement at Bass Performance Hall. The smash-hit musical and winner of four Tony Awards comes to Bass Hall in a limited engagement May 13-18 as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway at the Bass Season.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries the day before each performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm starting Monday, May 12, for the Tuesday evening performance, May 13. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $39 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis, concluding with the Sunday evening performance, May 18. All entrants are encouraged to follow Bass Performance Hall on Facebook (@bassperformancehall), Instagram (@basshall) and Threads (@basshall) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup at Will Call at the Bass Hall Box Office one hour prior to showtime. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.basshall.com/lottery.





