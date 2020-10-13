Lone Star Ballet Postpones WOLF After Dancers Test Positive For COVID-19

The 2020-21 season was set to open with the production on October 23 at the Amarillo Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

Lone Star Ballet has announced that it will postpone its production of "Wolf" to February after several dancers have tested positive for COVID-19, Amarillo.com reports.

In addition to the postponement, all locations of Lone Star Ballet will be closed for two weeks, effective immediately.

"It's being voluntarily taken out of an abundance of caution and caring for our students, their families, our staff and instructors, administration," said Vicki McLean, the director of the Lone Star Ballet.

After two weeks, they will reassess.

"We assume that the ballet will reopen after that two-week time period, and we will continue to maintain a safe environment and we will continue to make every effort to maintain a sanitary environment," she said. "Just with all this going on, we have to be flexible and go with the flow ... We will go through these next two weeks with classes on Google Meets and then we will reevaluate and see if we can go back to (reopening the facilities)."

